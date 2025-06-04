VON GREYERZ (English)

May 2025

Bond Market Cracks
Why the global debt machine is breaking
  
Matthew Piepenburg
1
4:59
Debts don’t matter
…until they do
  
Jonathan Haycock
A Strategic Shift for Family Offices
Wealth Preservation Beyond the Banking System
  
Jonathan Haycock
33:21
ALASDAIR MACLEOD & VON GREYERZ: BREAK POINT
From Weimar to Wall Street, and Beijing to bullion—why time is running out for the current financial order.
  
Egon von Greyerz
 and 
Alasdair Macleod
14
55:19
Basel III: July Gold Reckoning
How Central Bank Regulations Are Quietly Rewriting the Future of Global Finance
  
Matthew Piepenburg
4
8:09
Whales AND Minnows Swimming to Gold
The whales have sensed the danger and are stacking gold. The minnows are waking up. Fiat currencies are cracking as gold rises with quiet force.
  
Matthew Piepenburg

April 2025

Greyerz – This Market Will Soon Be Unleashed And It Will Dramatically Outperform The Historic Surge In Gold
Gold Is Still Dirt Cheap — Why the World Is Racing Toward a Historic Wealth Shift
  
Egon von Greyerz
5
32:50
SWISS BANK LOSES CLIENT'S GOLD
Why Storing Gold Outside of Banks Could Save Your Wealth During the Next Financial Collapse
  
Egon von Greyerz
1
Gold Peak 2025?
2025 Isn’t 2011 - A very different gold market: We may or may not be at an intermediate top—but 2025 isn’t 2011, and the gold market knows it.
  
Matthew Piepenburg
2
2:51
THE BIG SHORT AND THE BIGGER LONG
As the age of effortless debt and financial fantasy ends, gold alone stands untied to trust, untouched by failure
  
Egon von Greyerz
2
The Rearrangement of the Global Economic Order
As Washington eyes a gold revaluation and Berlin abandons its fiscal compass, the post-war monetary order begins to fray. Gold re-emerges — not as…
  
Ronald-Peter Stöferle
1
