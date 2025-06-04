Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Advisors
Subscribe
Contact
Q & A
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Rubino & Piepenburg: Trapped, Doors Closed
Inside the Terminal Spiral – Time Is Up
Jun 4
•
John Rubino
and
Matthew Piepenburg
32
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
45:21
May 2025
Bond Market Cracks
Why the global debt machine is breaking
May 26
•
Matthew Piepenburg
25
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
4:59
Debts don’t matter
…until they do
May 23
•
Jonathan Haycock
3
Share this post
VON GREYERZ (English)
Debts don’t matter
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A Strategic Shift for Family Offices
Wealth Preservation Beyond the Banking System
May 19
•
Jonathan Haycock
1
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33:21
ALASDAIR MACLEOD & VON GREYERZ: BREAK POINT
From Weimar to Wall Street, and Beijing to bullion—why time is running out for the current financial order.
May 15
•
Egon von Greyerz
and
Alasdair Macleod
97
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
55:19
Basel III: July Gold Reckoning
How Central Bank Regulations Are Quietly Rewriting the Future of Global Finance
May 6
•
Matthew Piepenburg
72
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
8:09
Whales AND Minnows Swimming to Gold
The whales have sensed the danger and are stacking gold. The minnows are waking up. Fiat currencies are cracking as gold rises with quiet force.
May 5
•
Matthew Piepenburg
20
Share this post
VON GREYERZ (English)
Whales AND Minnows Swimming to Gold
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
Greyerz – This Market Will Soon Be Unleashed And It Will Dramatically Outperform The Historic Surge In Gold
Gold Is Still Dirt Cheap — Why the World Is Racing Toward a Historic Wealth Shift
Apr 26
•
Egon von Greyerz
49
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
32:50
SWISS BANK LOSES CLIENT'S GOLD
Why Storing Gold Outside of Banks Could Save Your Wealth During the Next Financial Collapse
Apr 26
•
Egon von Greyerz
20
Share this post
VON GREYERZ (English)
SWISS BANK LOSES CLIENT'S GOLD
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Gold Peak 2025?
2025 Isn’t 2011 - A very different gold market: We may or may not be at an intermediate top—but 2025 isn’t 2011, and the gold market knows it.
Apr 23
•
Matthew Piepenburg
41
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
2:51
THE BIG SHORT AND THE BIGGER LONG
As the age of effortless debt and financial fantasy ends, gold alone stands untied to trust, untouched by failure
Apr 23
•
Egon von Greyerz
29
Share this post
VON GREYERZ (English)
THE BIG SHORT AND THE BIGGER LONG
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The Rearrangement of the Global Economic Order
As Washington eyes a gold revaluation and Berlin abandons its fiscal compass, the post-war monetary order begins to fray. Gold re-emerges — not as…
Apr 19
•
Ronald-Peter Stöferle
12
Share this post
VON GREYERZ (English)
The Rearrangement of the Global Economic Order
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts