Matthew Piepenburg

Partner

MATT BEGAN HIS FINANCE CAREER AS A TRANSACTIONAL ATTORNEY BEFORE LAUNCHING HIS FIRST HEDGE FUND DURING THE NASDAQ BUBBLE OF 1999-2001.

Thereafter, he began investing his own and other HNW family funds into alternative investment vehicles while operating as a General Counsel, CIO and later Managing Director of a single and, later, multi-family office. Matthew worked closely as well with Morgan Stanley’s hedge fund platform in building a multi-strat/multi-manager fund to better manage risk in a market backdrop of extreme central bank intervention/support. The conviction that precious metals provides the most reliable and longer-term protection against potential systemic risk led Matt to join VON GREYERZ.

The author of the Amazon No#1 Release, Rigged to Fail, as well as co-author of Gold Matters with Egon von Greyerz, Matthew is fluent in French, German and English; he is a graduate of Brown (BA), Harvard (MA) and the University of Michigan (JD). His widely respected reports, interviews and conference appearances on macro conditions, the changing behaviour of risk assets and the role of precious metals complement the long-standing insights of his colleague, Egon von Greyerz.

Egon von Greyerz

Founder and Chairman

BORN WITH DUAL SWISS/SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP, EGON’S EDUCATION WAS MAINLY IN SWEDEN.

Egon began his professional life in Geneva as a banker and thereafter spent 17 years as the Finance Director and Executive Vice-Chairman of Dixons Group Plc. During that time, Dixons expanded from a small photographic retailer to a FTSE 100 company and the largest consumer electronics retailer in the UK.

The Journey of Egon von Greyerz: Building a Safe-Haven Gold Investment Company