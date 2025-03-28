WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

SECURE, FULLY SEGREGATED, UNENCUMBERED, AND INSURED STORAGE OF PHYSICAL GOLD OUTSIDE THE BANKING SYSTEM WITH VON GREYERZ AG

VON GREYERZ AG, is the world’s premier company for buying, storing, and securely transporting precious metals. The metals are fully insured and held directly in the investor’s name, providing 100% control and direct access to private vaults. This structure eliminates counterparty risk, which is common with many other providers.

What sets us apart is a unique combination of wealth preservation expertise and unparalleled security, designed to meet the highest standards of service for our clientele.

Secure Storage Options

Maximum-security private vaults in Switzerland and Singapore .

For accounts above CHF 5 million, access to a mountain vault in the Swiss Alps:

The world’s largest and safest private gold vault. This facility is nuclear bomb-proof, gas attack-proof, and equipped with advanced security technology. It features a private airport nearby and offers 24/7 emergency access.

Confidentiality and Independence

Both the company and the vaults are 100% Swiss-owned, ensuring no external legal entities or affiliations with banks or financial institutions. All client information is encrypted and stored on secure servers in the Alps, with communication conducted via a secure messaging platform rather than email.

Advisory and Expertise

Beyond standard services, VON GREYERZ AG offers private consultations with Egon von Greyerz (Founder & Chairman) and other partners. Clients benefit from in-depth discussions on the economy, markets, and portfolio strategies, with expert guidance on risk management and wealth preservation. Ongoing advisory services ensure strategies remain aligned with the evolving global risk landscape.

Additional Services

Precious Metal Procurement : Gold, silver bars, and coins purchased directly from Swiss refineries or LBMA-registered bullion banks at competitive prices.

Secure Transportation : Door-to-door insured transport of existing precious metal holdings from banks, vaults, or safe deposit boxes to private vaults.

Flexible Payment Options: Prepayment of service fees for up to 10 years, locking in rates and simplifying account management.

