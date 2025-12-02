THE MISLEADING GOLDEN COIN

Gold is up 76% vs. Bitcoin in 2025

Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ AG, notes that today’s monetary landscape is no longer a contest between innovation and tradition, but a stark confrontation between illusion and reality.

As global debt accelerates and financial systems strain beyond their limits, investors increasingly search for assets capable of surviving an inevitable monetary reset. Bitcoin, despite its popularity, remains a speculative digital construct, while Gold, humanity’s oldest monetary anchor, continues to reveal the structural fragilities of a system built on credit, leverage, and eroding trust.

Gold Surges, Bitcoin Slips

In this context, the monetary clash of the century is not merely about choosing between two assets, but understanding which one survives when liquidity evaporates, currencies debase, and history repeats its familiar cycle.

Only true trust proves itself over 5,000 years

Key Insights:

[ 00:00 - 00:18 ] Bitcoin’s Digital Nature

- Bitcoin is an electronic entry, not a physical asset

- Investors mistakenly compare Bitcoin to gold/silver

- Digital nature limits practical utility

[ 00:18 - 00:39 ] Silver’s Industrial Transformation

- Silver demand has dramatically increased

- Industrial usage expanded from 10% to 50% of production

- Critical applications in solar panels, batteries, electronics

[ 00:39 - 00:57 ] Silver Supply Shortage

- Massive silver shortage: 200,000 ounces annually

- Cannot substitute physical silver with paper derivatives

- Real industrial demand cannot be replaced



[ 00:57 - 01:15 ] Market Demand Dynamics

- Combined investment and industrial demand will drive silver prices

- Predicted significant silver price appreciation

- Simultaneous Bitcoin value decline expected



[ 01:15 - 01:32 ] Bitcoin Investment Risk

- Bitcoin viewed as speculative, not wealth preservation

- Potential extreme price volatility (zero to million dollars)

- High investment risk acknowledged



[ 01:32 - 01:59 ] Physical Asset Preservation

- Importance of physical asset ownership

- Recommended storage in private vaults

- Preference for gold and silver over cryptocurrencies

[ 01:59 - 02:14 ] Long-Term Asset Sustainability

- Long-term asset sustainability prediction

- Confidence in gold and silver’s enduring value

- Skepticism about cryptocurrency’s long-term survival