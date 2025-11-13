Egon von Greyerz warns that we are witnessing the final stage of the Western monetary order. What began in 1913 with the creation of the privately owned Federal Reserve has now reached its breaking point. The post-1971 world of unlimited credit and fiat expansion has produced an exponential debt spiral: from 3 billion USD in 1930 to 38 trillion today.
Since Nixon closed the gold window, discipline has vanished and debt has replaced money. Interest expenses alone now exceed 1 trillion USD annually, forcing new debt simply to pay the old. As Hemingway wrote, collapse comes “gradually, then suddenly” — and we have entered the sudden phase.
If current trends persist, total U.S. debt could surpass 100 trillion by 2036, with interest rates likely returning to double-digit levels reminiscent of the 1970s. The result will be systemic insolvency, currency debasement, and widespread social pain. Investors, savers, and governments alike will suffer as markets deflate and paper wealth evaporates.
Von Greyerz argues that protection, not speculation, is now paramount. Gold and silver — held physically and outside the banking system — remain the only proven stores of value when paper promises fail. In a world drowning in debt, the last refuge is real money.
Key Insights:
[00:00] Monetary System Origin
Introduction of Federal Reserve in 1913
Described as private bank system benefiting bankers
[00:19] Debt Trajectory Analysis
Debt growth from $3 billion (1930) to $370 billion (1970)
Significant debt explosion after Nixon’s gold window closure
[00:51] Current Debt Scenario
U.S. debt at $38 trillion
Unsustainable debt levels requiring continuous debt issuance
[01:06] Future Debt Projection
Prediction of $100 trillion debt by 2036
[01:48] Currency Devaluation Warning
Currencies down 99% since 1971
Prediction of complete financial system collapse
[02:10] Interest Rate Forecast
Interest rates expected to reach 10%
Trend reversal noted in 2021 after 40-year downtrend
[03:05] Market Collapse Predictions
Expected rapid stock market decline
Potential crash of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies
[03:32] Societal Impact Projection
Potential consequences: social unrest, war, poverty
Systemic economic challenges
[03:46] Wealth Preservation Strategy
Recommendation to buy physical gold and silver
Store assets outside traditional banking system
[04:15] Precious Metals Future Outlook
Gold and silver expected to significantly increase
Silver potentially rising twice as fast as gold