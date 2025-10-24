SILVER'S CATAPULT MOMENT

Long mocked as the “poor man’s gold,” silver has spent decades under deliberate suppression — pressure that now strains at breaking point.

The $50 mark, long treated as resistance, is no ceiling but a catapult line.

Once breached, it will not merely reprice silver; it will expose the fragility of a paper system living on borrowed time.

As Egon von Greyerz argues in this video, this is not speculation but inevitability — the long-awaited return of honest money, and the first signal that fiat’s long decline is entering its final act.

KEY INSIGHTS

(00:00 – 01:27)

“Silver Breaks the $50 Barrier: From Resistance to Catapult”

Silver, long dubbed “poor man’s gold,” is about to launch past its $50 ceiling, signaling a potential rapid climb to $60–$80 as market suppression fades.

(00:00:39 – 01:13)

“A Hidden Shortage: The Illusion of Silver Supply”

Behind the scenes, global silver deficits are masked by rehypothecated stock — paper claims on metal that doesn’t truly exist.

(01:27 – 01:48)

“Historic Ratios Reimagined: Gold $10K, Silver $600+”

If gold ascends to $10,000, silver’s traditional ratio implies a price near $600 — erasing its “poor man’s” image.

(02:29 – 02:39)

“Fiat in Freefall: The End of Paper Money”

Fiat currencies, down 99% since 1971, approach their final collapse — a monetary reckoning decades in the making.

(02:43 – 03:32)

“Geopolitical Chess: The East Ascends as the West Declines”

The monetary order is shifting. As the U.S. clings to hegemony through threats and tariffs, nations like China and India quietly accumulate gold — reclaiming monetary sovereignty.

(04:35 – 05:00)

“Paper Wealth Unravels: 90% Crash Ahead”

Western stock and bond markets could lose up to 90% of their real value when measured against gold, erasing paper prosperity.

(05:04 – 05:35)

“The Last Safe Haven: Hold What’s Real”

To survive the coming collapse, investors must exit paper assets and secure physical gold and silver outside the banking system.