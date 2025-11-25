VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
5d

I like how you say a "stalled car stage" Matt. That's putting it rather mildly is it not. In many cases an ignored red flashing light ends with bits of con rod etc exiting the side of the engine block at mach 1. Rather like the red warning signals of Wall Street where, after being ignored for months traders have slipped on their Nike's and are running full tilt for the exits much like a bit of con rod🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Th232's avatar
Th232
5d

Repo rates spiked in October 2019. we know what followed. Ein Schelm wer Böses denkt!

What will they trigger this time? Asking for a friend. What happens if the sizeable physical gold reserves of a sovereign nation overnight start glowing radioactive? What will that do to the price of physical? At least attention deflected from the crime at hand. Have a blessed day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture