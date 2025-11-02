VON GREYERZ (English)

Th232
17h

I understand that in the U.S. most bullion was lost in unfortunate boating accidents or misplaced during mid-night gardening activities. Also, having a 2A and being rather well armed, the order for confiscation may be answered with a .223 hailstorm. More concerned here in the EU where the Soviet in Brussels doesn't feel as much resistance since we Germans are trained to obey. Disclaimer: Unfortunate boating accidents to happen on Lake Constance as well, between Friedrichshafen and Romanshorn - the deepest part of the lake. Will law and Tier One asset status protect holders of physical metal in Europe or will they find a terrorist in anybody holding physical? There is always Switzerland, Turkiye or Singapore as a safe storage place. Let's make Silver a monetary metal again!

An Ol' LSO
19h

Simply horrific for the U.S. as the World begins to use an alternative currency. China, BRICS, ASEAN, and the Global South have lost complete trust in the United States. And, once gone, it is almost impossible to get it back. Going to be truly ugly as the US$ continues its decline and the U.S. has nothing to prop up its currency and finances. When the credit bubbles explores........hard to imagine what is going to occur.

