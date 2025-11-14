VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jase's avatar
Jase
2h

Amazing write up . Thank you for your insights . There is going to be some high volatile moves and hard times ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture