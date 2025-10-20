Middelkoop & Piepenburg: The Great Bluff in Finance

VON GREYERZ AG partner Matthew Piepenburg joins Willem Middelkoop, founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund and best-selling author of The Big Reset: War on Gold & the Financial Endgame, in a frank discussion of the broken financial system fueling an openly accelerating gold and silver market.

Raised in foster care as the son of a Swiss physicist, Middelkoop’s early independence shaped his lifelong habit of questioning consensus — a trait that later made him a respected author, fund manager, and advisor to Europe’s OMFIF policy forum. Speaking as the lone sound-money voice among central bankers and academics, Middelkoop challenges the intellectual cowardice behind Western monetary policy and its willful blindness toward precious metals.

Together, Piepenburg and Middelkoop dissect the mounting distrust in fiat currencies, the rise of gold and silver as truth signals, and the troubling shift from global cooperation to confrontation — hallmarks of a financial system in its “beginning of the end.”

Commodity Discovery Fund: https://www.cdfund.com/

Willem on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wmiddelkoop

Willem on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=84858815

00:00 — Origins of a Contrarian

Willem Middelkoop recounts his unconventional path from foster care and photojournalism to macro-investing. His curiosity and independence became the foundation of his contrarian worldview — “a history of asking questions.”

05:30 — From Curiosity to Global Credibility

Middelkoop describes how challenging consensus thinking earned him respect as an author, fund manager, and policy adviser within Europe’s OMFIF network — even while his gold-centric stance remains provocative among central bankers.

11:10 — The Central-Banker’s Dilemma: “Cheat to Keep the Game Going”

Piepenburg and Middelkoop discuss the intellectual dishonesty of monetary authorities who sustain the system through debt and manipulation. They debate whether such behavior reflects cowardice or necessity.

17:45 — The Fourth Turning of Fiat Systems

Historical parallels emerge as the duo trace today’s debt saturation and currency debasement to prior fiat collapses. Middelkoop argues the West is entering its own “beginning of the end” phase.

24:00 — From Prosperity to Ruin: Hemingway’s Warning

Piepenburg invokes Hemingway’s words about “temporary prosperity” leading to “permanent ruin.” Middelkoop connects this to present-day policy failure and the weaponization of financial weakness through geopolitical aggression.

31:20 — Inside the System: Why Leaders Stop Thinking Clearly

Drawing on personal encounters, Middelkoop reveals how politicians and central bankers become co-opted once in power, valuing status and access over truth — preferring “to be inside rather than be right.”

38:50 — The Collapse of Trust

The conversation turns to the erosion of public trust since COVID-19 — in government, media, and money itself. Both note that gold and silver’s surge is the market’s verdict on this credibility crisis.

45:15 — The Revaluation Trade: Gold and Silver’s Next 15 Years

Middelkoop outlines his “100% in” conviction: a long-term revaluation of precious metals amid constrained supply and structural distrust. He highlights silver as the under-owned “catch-up” asset.

52:00 — Cooperation or Confrontation? The Road Ahead

Reflecting on The Big Reset, Middelkoop admits uncertainty. While he once hoped for East-West cooperation, today’s geopolitics suggest confrontation will define the next chapter of the financial reset.

