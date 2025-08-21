JAMES TURK: THE FEAR INDEX SIGNALS A BANKING COLLAPSE

Follow on WhatsApp

Egon von Greyerz and James Turk revisit the themes they first discussed more than a decade ago—currency debasement, reckless credit expansion, and fragile banking systems—pointing out how these problems have only grown larger with time.

Turk concedes the dollar and wider system have survived longer than he expected, but both men stress that history shows collapse is inevitable when money is backed by debt rather than tangible assets.

They reflect on their experiences of the 1970s, when inflation surged, banks wobbled, and currencies carried heavy counterparty risks, noting that back then the U.S. was a global creditor, whereas today it is the world’s greatest debtor. Cryptocurrencies, they argue, are speculative assets behaving like technology stocks, not real money, though Turk sees them as a stepping stone toward tokenized gold. Bonds, meanwhile, are described as broken beyond repair, leaving central banks to prop markets with liquidity that only weakens fiat currencies further.

Unlike past localized crises, this one is global, compounded by weak political leadership, social instability, and heightened geopolitical conflict. In such an environment, they conclude, the case for holding physical gold and silver outside the financial system is stronger than ever. As Turk reminds, his long-used Fear Index—which measures the gold backing of the U.S. dollar—remains historically low but is now rising, a clear signal of mounting systemic stress and an approaching banking collapse.

THE FEAR INDEX

The Fear Index simply measures the value of the weight of gold backing the US dollar.

Key Insights: