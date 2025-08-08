Can Gold Save the U.S.?

In this deep-dive presentation, Matthew Piepenburg explores the growing speculation around a potential:
U.S. gold revaluation
What it is, why it might happen, and whether it could help alleviate America's mounting debt crisis. From historical context to Fed publications, Piepenburg breaks down the mechanics, motives, and risks behind this bold monetary possibility. Is gold about to play a central role in the future of U.S. finance? And could a $20,000 gold price really happen?
Official Reserve Revaluations: The International Experience
https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/official-reserve-revaluations-the-international-experience-20250801.html
KEY INSIGHTS
00:00 – Intro: The Buzz Around Gold Revaluation
00:13 – What Is Gold Revaluation?
01:23 – The Fed’s Recent Reports
02:06 – Why Would the U.S. Do It?
03:42 – QE With Gold vs. QE With Mouse Clicks
04:28 – The Debt Crisis in Perspective
05:44 – Can the U.S. Actually Do It?
06:29 – What Would It Look Like?
07:47 – Would It Actually Work?
09:04 – Examples from Other Countries
10:29 – What About the U.S. Political Will?
11:17 – Global Reactions and Consequences
12:31 – Final Thoughts
