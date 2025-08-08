VON GREYERZ (English)

Can Gold Save the U.S.?
The $20,000 Gold Revaluation Question
Matthew Piepenburg
Aug 08, 2025
Transcript

In this deep-dive presentation, Matthew Piepenburg explores the growing speculation around a potential:

U.S. gold revaluation

What it is, why it might happen, and whether it could help alleviate America's mounting debt crisis. From historical context to Fed publications, Piepenburg breaks down the mechanics, motives, and risks behind this bold monetary possibility. Is gold about to play a central role in the future of U.S. finance? And could a $20,000 gold price really happen?

Official Reserve Revaluations: The International Experience

https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/official-reserve-revaluations-the-international-experience-20250801.html

KEY INSIGHTS

  • 00:00 – Intro: The Buzz Around Gold Revaluation

  • 00:13 – What Is Gold Revaluation?

  • 01:23 – The Fed’s Recent Reports

  • 02:06 – Why Would the U.S. Do It?

  • 03:42 – QE With Gold vs. QE With Mouse Clicks

  • 04:28 – The Debt Crisis in Perspective

  • 05:44 – Can the U.S. Actually Do It?

  • 06:29 – What Would It Look Like?

  • 07:47 – Would It Actually Work?

  • 09:04 – Examples from Other Countries

  • 10:29 – What About the U.S. Political Will?

  • 11:17 – Global Reactions and Consequences

  • 12:31 – Final Thoughts

WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

Mar 28
WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

Discussion about this episode

