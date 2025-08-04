WHY HASN’T THE DOLLAR FALLEN MORE?

In a world drowning in debt, deficits, and relentless money printing, many still ask:

“Why hasn’t the U.S. dollar collapsed?”

But that question reveals a fundamental misunderstanding. As Egon von Greyerz explains, the dollar — like all fiat currencies — has already collapsed in real terms.

Since 1971, when the link to gold was severed, the dollar has lost over 99% of its purchasing power when measured against gold, the only form of money that has held its value through centuries. What we're witnessing today is not stability — it’s the final phase of a long, slow debasement.

Dollar Collapse? Egon von Greyerz Predicts Gold $20K–$200K by 2030....

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00–00:13 – The Dollar Question

People wonder why the U.S. dollar hasn’t fallen more despite massive money printing and exploding debt. But that question misunderstands how fiat value is measured.

00:13–00:27 – The Wrong Comparison

The dollar is falling — just not when compared to other collapsing currencies. Looking at the dollar index or forex pairs misses the bigger picture.

00:27–00:40 – Race to the Bottom

There’s no reward for being the least weak currency. All fiat currencies are devaluing together in a global race to the bottom.

00:40–00:48 – The 99% Decline

Since 1971, fiat currencies — including the dollar — have lost 99% of their value when measured in gold. That loss already represents a near-total collapse in real terms.

00:48–01:01 – The Final 1%

The remaining 1% will feel like a 100% loss from today’s perspective. That final drop will mark the end of the current monetary system.

01:01–01:18 – Real vs. Paper Wealth

No fiat currency is strong — all are rapidly losing purchasing power. To preserve wealth, stop measuring it in paper and start using gold as the benchmark.

01:18–01:45 – The Hidden Collapse

The dollar is already collapsing when viewed in real money: gold. Relative moves against the euro or yen are irrelevant — gold reveals the truth.