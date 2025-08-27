VON GREYERZ (English)

Share post
Share post at current time
The Illusion of Safe Havens and the Future of ETFs – A Dialogue with Will Rind

Will Rind, CEO of GraniteShares, joins Matthew to discuss distorted markets, the new “safe havens,” and why ETFs have become both a tool for speculation
Matthew Piepenburg's avatar
Matthew Piepenburg
Aug 27, 2025
In this conversation, Matthew sits down with Will Rind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, to confront today’s paradoxical markets. They examine the fragile state of credit and sovereign debt, central bank distortions, and the dangerous concentration in tech equities, while also considering how gold, crypto, and even the Magnificent Seven are perceived as “safe havens.”

The discussion also turns to leveraged ETFs, daily rebalancing mechanics, and innovation in asset management, framed against the risks of speculation, margin debt, and the inevitable consequences of financial excess. As Egon often warns: wealth preservation must take precedence when illusions of safety dominate markets.

Key Timestamps

  • 00:07 – Setting the Stage
    Introduction to Will Rind, GraniteShares, and the breadth of ETFs offered.

  • 02:24 – A Fragile Market Backdrop
    Global risks from trade wars to sovereign debt, contrasted with U.S. fundamentals.

  • 05:23 – The Best of Times, the Worst of Times
    Margin debt at record highs, tech market concentration, and Buffett’s cash as a warning.

  • 08:18 – The New “Safe Havens”
    How investors now view tech giants, AI, crypto, and gold as parallel refuges.

  • 13:03 – The Rise of ETFs
    From humble beginnings to trillions in assets, and why GraniteShares chooses innovation over scale.

  • 18:32 – Leverage and Daily Resets
    The mechanics of leveraged single-stock ETFs, their benefits over margin accounts, and the risks of compounding.

  • 24:00 – Retail vs Institutional Flows
    Why retail investors buy every dip while institutions remain cautious.

  • 27:30 – Central Banks and Moral Hazard
    How the Fed put removed fear, and why young investors no longer believe in lasting corrections.

  • 33:03 – The Burry Critique
    Are ETFs distorting true price discovery and concentrating control in too few hands?

  • 36:36 – Leverage and Speculation
    The temptation and danger of speculation in a late-stage bubble environment.

  • 42:01 – Closing Reflections
    On preservation vs speculation, and why investors must distinguish illusion from reality.

