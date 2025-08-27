The Illusion of Safe Havens and the Future of ETFs – A Dialogue with Will Rind

In this conversation, Matthew sits down with Will Rind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, to confront today’s paradoxical markets. They examine the fragile state of credit and sovereign debt, central bank distortions, and the dangerous concentration in tech equities, while also considering how gold, crypto, and even the Magnificent Seven are perceived as “safe havens.”

The discussion also turns to leveraged ETFs, daily rebalancing mechanics, and innovation in asset management, framed against the risks of speculation, margin debt, and the inevitable consequences of financial excess. As Egon often warns: wealth preservation must take precedence when illusions of safety dominate markets.

Key Timestamps