25X: GOLD’S 1971–1980 SURGE IS COMING BACK

Egon von Greyerz has long warned that the lessons of monetary history are ignored at great peril. In 1971, when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard, a decade of unprecedented currency debasement and soaring gold prices followed.

Between 1971 and 1980, gold rose more than 20-fold, protecting those who understood the inevitability of monetary decline.

Today, the same conditions are unfolding once again. With currencies under pressure, debts unsustainable, and central banks trapped, the stage is set for another historic move in gold — one that mirrors the 1970s, but on a far larger scale.

Key Insights

0:00 – 0:30, Gold’s Cyclical Nature

Gold moves in cycles and never rises or falls in a straight line. Governments and central banks continually devalue paper money to survive politically.

0:30 – 1:20, Nixon Ends Gold Convertibility

In 1971, Nixon closed the gold window, ending dollar convertibility into gold at $35 per ounce. The dollar lost 99% of its value against gold, which climbed to nearly $3,500 today.

1:20 – 1:45, Inflation and Rates in the 1970s

The 1970s saw rapid monetary expansion, high inflation, and soaring interest rates, with mortgages reaching 21%. Gold surged from $35 to $850 by 1980, rising about 25 times in less than a decade.

1:45 – 2:06, Long Correction Period

From 1980 to 2000, gold entered a long correction, falling to $250 per ounce in 1999. Stocks were more attractive during this period, but gold still held far above its 1971 level.

2:06 – 3:04, Reversal and Accumulation

By the late 1990s, central banks sold large portions of their gold reserves at market lows. Investors buying around $300 per ounce positioned for both wealth preservation and significant gains.

3:04 – 4:19, Structural Revaluation of Gold

Today, with gold near $3,500, central banks and BRICS nations are accumulating heavily. The speaker sees this as a structural revaluation, not a normal cycle, and expects gold and silver to keep rising for many years.