VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)
THE VON GREYERZ PERSPECTIVE
Gold Peak 2025?
2
4
0:00
-2:51

Gold Peak 2025?

2025 Isn’t 2011 - A very different gold market: We may or may not be at an intermediate top—but 2025 isn’t 2011, and the gold market knows it.
Matthew Piepenburg's avatar
Matthew Piepenburg
Apr 23, 2025
2
4
Share
Transcript

There’s a lot of buzz—understandably—about whether we’ve just seen peak gold.

With charts flashing déjà vu and analysts citing 2011 all over again, it’s tempting to lean on technicals and call for a repeat consolidation. But hold that thought. Because while the chart may rhyme, the world around it has changed completely.

In this episode, Matthew Piepenburg breaks down why comparing 2025 to 2011 misses the bigger picture—and why gold, in this new macro reality, may be playing by a very different set of rules.

(00:00:00) – Technicals vs. Reality
Using Elliott Wave alone misses key economic changes impacting gold in 2025.

(00:00:23) – 2025’s New Landscape
Today’s gold market differs from 2011 due to failing treasury auctions, BRICS, and global distrust in the dollar.

(00:01:16) – Beyond Charts
Technicals help, but they don’t capture the full macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop influencing gold.

(00:01:56) – Macro Dominance
Gold’s rise is tied to fiat currency debasement, skyrocketing debt, and ongoing money creation worldwide.

WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

Egon von Greyerz
·
Mar 28
WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

VON GREYERZ AG, is the world’s premier company for buying, storing, and securely transporting precious metals. The metals are fully insured and held directly in the investor’s name, providing 100% control and direct access to privat…

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture