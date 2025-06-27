Since 1971, the world has entered a silent but devastating monetary decline. Fiat currencies like the Swedish krona have lost 99% of their value, and this is not unique — it's global.

Battle of Value

As governments prepare for the largest money-printing experiment in history, Egon von Greyerz explains why the time for wealth preservation is now.

Gold is not rising — fiat is collapsing. This is the endgame of a broken system.

Key Insights

00:00 – Paper Money Has Lost 99% of Its Value

Egon begins by holding up 500 Swedish kronor, noting that it has lost nearly all its purchasing power since 1971. At the same time, gold has risen from $35 to $3,500 per ounce — but this isn’t gold rising. It’s fiat dying.

00:50 – The Acceleration Phase Has Begun

We are no longer in a slow decline. The global economy is entering an exponential phase of monetary destruction: deficits exploding, debts unsustainable, asset bubbles everywhere. Governments will print more money than the world has ever seen — and this will destroy what's left of fiat value.

01:22 – Political Leaders Are Lost

According to Egon, current Western leadership is completely unequipped to manage the storm. They lack both understanding and solutions. Combined with rising geopolitical risk, this creates an incredibly dangerous environment for markets, currencies, and individuals.

01:36 – The Time to Act Is Now

This isn’t about timing the collapse to the year or quarter. Whether the fall takes 1 year or 5, the risk is immediate. Preserve wealth now. Fiat money will lose 70–99% of its value against gold — history is clear.

01:57 – Exit the Fragile System

Gold and silver must be held outside the banking system. That’s the very system collapsing. Protect yourself, your family, and your future by holding real assets — not paper promises.

02:14 – Gold: The Only Money That Has Survived

As Egon concludes: “Gold is nature’s money. It is the only money that has survived 5,000 years of history.” In a world of fiat illusions, gold remains the only truth.