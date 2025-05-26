Bond Market Cracks

In this podcast, Matthew Piepenburg lays out the escalating crisis in long-duration debt, focusing on the U.S. Treasury market and its implications for global finance.
Matthew explains why rolling over trillions in debt at higher interest rates is creating a structural trap, how foreign buyers are exiting the U.S. debt market, and why central banks are turning to gold. The message is clear: the old system of debt-funded growth is cracking—and faith is shifting fast.
Key Insights:
00:00 – Debt Crisis
Long-duration debt is becoming a structural issue in the U.S. and globally, with no sustainable solution in sight.
00:12 – Broken Model
You can’t solve a debt crisis by issuing more debt—this has become a foundational flaw in modern fiscal policy.
00:26 – Rollover Risk
$7.5 trillion in U.S. Treasuries mature in 2025, most of which will need to be refinanced at higher rates.
01:07 – Rate Shock
Roughly $2 trillion in long-term Treasuries were issued at near-zero rates and now face refinancing in a much higher rate environment.
01:22 – Foreign Flight
Foreign central banks are pulling back from U.S. debt markets and reallocating to gold, reducing external demand.
02:14 – Domestic Trap
Pension funds, hedge funds, and banks are left to absorb depreciating assets, stuck in a no-win scenario.
02:36 – Buyer of Last Resort
The Fed will inevitably have to step in to buy U.S. debt, printing money to do so and inflating the system.
03:22 – Yield Trap
To attract buyers, yields must rise—but higher yields raise the cost of debt service, accelerating fiscal stress.
03:51 – Gold Surge
Gold is rallying as global trust in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar erodes.
04:20 – Global Problem
Long-duration debt cracks are spreading to Japan, the U.K., and Germany—this is not just a U.S. issue.
04:52 – Inevitable Debasement
Central banks will print to survive, currencies will weaken, and gold will benefit. It’s already happening.
