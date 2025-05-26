Bond Market Cracks

In this podcast, Matthew Piepenburg lays out the escalating crisis in long-duration debt, focusing on the U.S. Treasury market and its implications for global finance.

Matthew explains why rolling over trillions in debt at higher interest rates is creating a structural trap, how foreign buyers are exiting the U.S. debt market, and why central banks are turning to gold. The message is clear: the old system of debt-funded growth is cracking—and faith is shifting fast.

Key Insights:

00:00 – Debt Crisis

Long-duration debt is becoming a structural issue in the U.S. and globally, with no sustainable solution in sight.

00:12 – Broken Model

You can’t solve a debt crisis by issuing more debt—this has become a foundational flaw in modern fiscal policy.

00:26 – Rollover Risk

$7.5 trillion in U.S. Treasuries mature in 2025, most of which will need to be refinanced at higher rates.

01:07 – Rate Shock

Roughly $2 trillion in long-term Treasuries were issued at near-zero rates and now face refinancing in a much higher rate environment.

01:22 – Foreign Flight

Foreign central banks are pulling back from U.S. debt markets and reallocating to gold, reducing external demand.

02:14 – Domestic Trap

Pension funds, hedge funds, and banks are left to absorb depreciating assets, stuck in a no-win scenario.

02:36 – Buyer of Last Resort

The Fed will inevitably have to step in to buy U.S. debt, printing money to do so and inflating the system.

03:22 – Yield Trap

To attract buyers, yields must rise—but higher yields raise the cost of debt service, accelerating fiscal stress.

03:51 – Gold Surge

Gold is rallying as global trust in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar erodes.

04:20 – Global Problem

Long-duration debt cracks are spreading to Japan, the U.K., and Germany—this is not just a U.S. issue.

04:52 – Inevitable Debasement

Central banks will print to survive, currencies will weaken, and gold will benefit. It’s already happening.