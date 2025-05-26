VON GREYERZ (English)

THE VON GREYERZ PERSPECTIVE
Bond Market Cracks
Bond Market Cracks

Why the global debt machine is breaking
Matthew Piepenburg
May 26, 2025
In this podcast, Matthew Piepenburg lays out the escalating crisis in long-duration debt, focusing on the U.S. Treasury market and its implications for global finance.

Matthew explains why rolling over trillions in debt at higher interest rates is creating a structural trap, how foreign buyers are exiting the U.S. debt market, and why central banks are turning to gold. The message is clear: the old system of debt-funded growth is cracking—and faith is shifting fast.

Key Insights:

00:00 – Debt Crisis
Long-duration debt is becoming a structural issue in the U.S. and globally, with no sustainable solution in sight.

00:12 – Broken Model
You can’t solve a debt crisis by issuing more debt—this has become a foundational flaw in modern fiscal policy.

00:26 – Rollover Risk
$7.5 trillion in U.S. Treasuries mature in 2025, most of which will need to be refinanced at higher rates.

01:07 – Rate Shock
Roughly $2 trillion in long-term Treasuries were issued at near-zero rates and now face refinancing in a much higher rate environment.

01:22 – Foreign Flight
Foreign central banks are pulling back from U.S. debt markets and reallocating to gold, reducing external demand.

02:14 – Domestic Trap
Pension funds, hedge funds, and banks are left to absorb depreciating assets, stuck in a no-win scenario.

02:36 – Buyer of Last Resort
The Fed will inevitably have to step in to buy U.S. debt, printing money to do so and inflating the system.

03:22 – Yield Trap
To attract buyers, yields must rise—but higher yields raise the cost of debt service, accelerating fiscal stress.

03:51 – Gold Surge
Gold is rallying as global trust in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar erodes.

04:20 – Global Problem
Long-duration debt cracks are spreading to Japan, the U.K., and Germany—this is not just a U.S. issue.

04:52 – Inevitable Debasement
Central banks will print to survive, currencies will weaken, and gold will benefit. It’s already happening.

