How Will CBDCs Impact Gold?

In this commentary, Matthew Piepenburg delivers a passionate critique of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), portraying them as instruments of centralized control and financial surveillance. While the stated topic may appear to be about how CBDCs will affect precious metals, the content does not directly answer that question.

Instead, the entire thrust—especially in the final four minutes—is to argue that the only way to justify holding physical gold and silver is by first revealing how dangerous the CBDC system truly is. In short, the piece is less about the effect of CBDCs on precious metals, and more about:

Using precious metals as a means to opt out of a darkening digital financial future

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00–00:50 – Debt Surge and Instability

Global debt has risen from $30 trillion to over $320 trillion, fueling concerns about monetary collapse, rising geopolitical tensions, and the push toward centralized solutions like CBDCs.

00:50–02:00 – Crisis Response and QE

The COVID-19 response triggered unprecedented money printing (QE), deepening currency debasement and accelerating the shift toward central bank control through digital currencies.

02:00–03:00 – Great Reset and Global Messaging

Institutions like the WEF and IMF promoted ideas like the “Great Reset” and “Bretton Woods 2.0,” linking economic restructuring to CBDCs and stronger centralized governance.

03:00–04:00 – Nature of CBDCs

CBDCs are described as digital, encrypted currencies operating on controlled (not distributed) ledgers, marketed as efficient but fundamentally designed for centralized oversight.

04:00–05:30 – Global CBDC Momentum

Central banks and institutions like the BIS and Fed advanced CBDC development, involving major global banks that contributed to past financial crises, signaling deeper systemic entrenchment.

05:30–06:30 – False Assurances About Cash

Despite reassurances that CBDCs will complement, not replace cash, the trajectory points toward a cashless, fully controlled system driven by nations overwhelmed with debt.

06:30–07:30 – Surveillance and Control Risks

Digital money enables real-time monitoring and control, making it vulnerable to abuse by desperate governments in the name of national security or crisis management.

07:30–08:30 – Founding Principles and Resistance

The U.S. Constitution favored gold and silver over fiat. If CBDCs had existed in the 18th century, resistance to centralized power would have been nearly impossible due to surveillance.

08:30–09:30 – Precious Metals as Sovereignty Tools

Gold and silver offer personal sovereignty and are immune to digital control and debasement. Physical metal is positioned as a store of value and a hedge against financial repression.

09:30–10:30 – Actionable Positioning

Holding physical precious metals in private, legally protected jurisdictions is framed not just as cautious but as intelligent, offering protection against the risks of central bank digital systems.