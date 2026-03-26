THE US IS INSOLVENT

Investors in gold and silver are increasingly asking the same question:

is this bull market coming to an end?

After a strong rise over the past few years, a correction has naturally raised doubts. But focusing on short-term movements risks missing the broader reality.

Because precious metals are not driven by sentiment or market timing.

They are driven by the underlying condition of the financial system itself.

And that condition is best understood through one simple lens: debt.

Over the past decades, US debt has not grown linearly, but exponentially—doubling on average every eight years, regardless of the political cycle.

To understand where gold and silver are going next, we must first understand what this trend implies.

After a strong rise in recent years, it is tempting to interpret the current correction as a sign that the bull market in gold and silver is coming to an end. But that interpretation assumes we are still dealing with a normal market cycle. In reality, precious metals are not driven by sentiment or short-term price movements, but by the underlying condition of the financial system itself.

And that condition is increasingly defined by one factor: debt. Over the past decades, US debt has not grown in a steady or controlled manner but exponentially, doubling on average every eight years regardless of the political cycle. This is not a temporary imbalance but a structural trend, and its implications are profound. To understand where gold and silver are going next, we must first look directly at how this system has evolved. The chart in front of you makes that reality unmistakably clear.

THE DEBT CAN NEVER BE REPAID

If we now extend this trajectory forward, the implications become even more profound.

This chart illustrates not only the scale of US debt today, but the direction in which it is heading. What has been growing exponentially for decades is not stabilising. It is accelerating.

Based on the historical pattern, debt is projected to reach $100 trillion or more within the next decade. But the level itself is not the primary constraint.

The real issue is the cost of sustaining it.

At higher interest rates, even a modest assumption of 10% would imply annual interest expenses of $10 trillion. This is already well above current tax revenues.

At that point, the system is no longer balancing obligations with income.

It is dependent on something else.

The end ò US Dollar

If the system cannot sustain its debt through income, it must rely on another mechanism.

And that mechanism is clearly visible in the growth of the money supply.

Since the early 1970s, when the link between the dollar and gold was removed, the expansion of money has been persistent. But in recent years, it has accelerated sharply.

This chart shows that what was once gradual has now become exponential.

Money is no longer being created to support productive growth, but to sustain an increasingly fragile financial structure.

And the consequences of that process are well understood.

As the supply of currency expands, its purchasing power declines. Inflation rises, confidence weakens, and the real value of money erodes.

In that environment, the function of gold and silver becomes clear.

They do not rise because they are becoming more valuable.

They rise because the currency is becoming less so.

If the system cannot sustain its debt through income, it must rely on another mechanism.

And that mechanism is clearly visible in the growth of the money supply.

Since the early 1970s, when the link between the dollar and gold was removed, the expansion of money has been persistent. But in recent years, it has accelerated sharply.

This chart shows that what was once gradual has now become exponential.

Money is no longer being created to support productive growth, but to sustain an increasingly fragile financial structure.

And the consequences of that process are well understood.

As the supply of currency expands, its purchasing power declines. Inflation rises, confidence weakens, and the real value of money erodes.

In that environment, the function of gold and silver becomes clear.

They do not rise because they are becoming more valuable. They rise because the currency is becoming less so.

And this is how every monetary era ends. Not with a single event, but with a gradual loss of confidence in the currency itself. What appears stable for decades can unravel far more quickly than most expect. The final phase is rarely recognized in advance.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 00:35 | The Wrong Question

Investors are asking whether the bull market in gold and silver is over.

But this question focuses on short-term price action rather than the underlying condition of the financial system.

00:36 – 01:30 | What Really Drives Gold

Gold is not driven by sentiment or market timing.

It reflects the structural health of the monetary system — and that system is increasingly defined by one factor: debt.

01:31 – 02:45 | Debt Is Growing Exponentially

US debt has not grown steadily, but exponentially — doubling roughly every 8 years regardless of political cycles.

This is not a temporary imbalance, but a long-term structural trend.

02:46 – 03:45 | Debt vs Tax: The Core Imbalance

While debt has surged dramatically, tax revenues have grown at a much slower pace.

This widening gap makes it mathematically impossible for the system to repay its obligations through income alone.

03:46 – 05:00 | The Real Constraint: Cost of Debt

The issue is not just the size of debt, but the cost of sustaining it.

At higher interest rates, debt servicing alone could exceed total tax revenues — pushing the system into insolvency.

05:01 – 06:10 | The Only Remaining Mechanism

If debt cannot be sustained through income, the system must rely on another mechanism: monetary expansion.

This is clearly visible in the rapid growth of the money supply.

06:11 – 06:50 | Currency Debasement & Gold

As money supply expands, purchasing power declines.

Gold and silver do not rise because they become more valuable — they rise because currencies become less so.