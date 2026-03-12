THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM IS ABOUT TO BREAK

We are approaching the end of a monetary era.

Throughout history, every currency system has eventually gone to zero. No paper currency has survived indefinitely. Without exception, they have all been destroyed by the same forces: excessive debt, uncontrolled money creation, and the inevitable loss of confidence.

The current system began in earnest with the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913. But the real turning point came in 1971 when Richard Nixon closed the gold window, effectively ending the Bretton Woods Agreement and removing the final discipline from the monetary system.

Since then, the world has been operating on pure fiat money.

Once money was no longer anchored to gold, governments were free to create unlimited currency. Debt exploded, financial markets inflated into massive bubbles, and the global economy became increasingly dependent on ever-rising credit.

These cycles always follow a similar path. At first the imbalances build slowly. Then they accelerate exponentially. What appears stable for decades can unravel in a surprisingly short period of time.

Today we are witnessing the late stages of that process: soaring global debt, persistent inflationary pressures, fragile financial markets, and growing geopolitical tensions.

The end of a monetary era rarely arrives quietly.

It arrives with volatility, loss of purchasing power, and a profound reset of the financial system. Understanding this process is essential—because when currencies fail, it is not wealth that disappears, but the illusion of it.

Unlimited money printing destroys currencies.

Exponential moves happen suddenly.

Gold rose from 1,000 to 1 trillion marks in a year.

Real wealth shifts: gold rising against stocks.

KEY INSIGHTS:

00:00 – 00:30 | The End of a Monetary Era

Every currency in history has eventually collapsed. The current dollar-based system may be approaching the same fate.

00:30 – 01:00 | The Gold Window Closes

The modern fiat era began when Richard Nixon ended the dollar’s convertibility to gold in 1971.

01:00 – 01:40 | Unlimited Money Printing

Without gold backing, governments gained the ability to create unlimited currency—fueling debt and financial bubbles.

01:40 – 02:10 | The Exponential Phase

Financial crises often appear slow for years before suddenly accelerating exponentially.

02:10 – 02:40 | Lessons from Weimar

During the Weimar hyperinflation, gold surged from thousands of marks to trillions.

02:40 – 03:20 | Inflation and Currency Decline

Inflation is not simply rising prices—it reflects the loss of purchasing power of money.

03:20 – 03:50 | Gold and Silver as Real Money

Precious metals historically preserve purchasing power during periods of monetary instability.

03:50 – 04:20 | The Coming Reset

The end of monetary cycles often brings financial turmoil, social unrest, and systemic change.