THE PAPER SILVER CRISIS HAS BEGUN

In this presentation, Alasdair Macleod, advisor at VON GREYERZ AG, delivers a stark warning about the state of the global silver market.

He argues that what we’re witnessing isn’t speculation or investor mania — but mounting structural stress inside the Western paper pricing system. With declining open interest, tightening physical inventories, and growing pressure between London, New York, and Shanghai, he suggests the silver market may be facing a delivery challenge unlike anything seen in decades.

“This isn’t a speculative mania. This is a squeeze on paper contracts that cannot be delivered in physical silver.”

This is a deep dive into market mechanics, monetary history, and the consequences of a system that relies on paper claims far exceeding available metal.

To understand his argument, he points to two key charts.

The first chart tracks managed money long positions going back nearly twenty years. Hedge fund exposure is now close to historic lows. In a typical bull market, rising prices attract speculative participation. Here, positioning is shrinking even as prices strengthen — an unusual divergence.

Managed money long positions on COMEX near multi-decade lows despite rising prices.

The second chart compares silver’s price with overall open interest. Instead of expanding alongside price, open interest is falling sharply. That pattern does not normally accompany speculative manias. It suggests contracts are being closed out rather than added.

Silver price rising while total open interest declines.

Taken together, these charts reinforce his core thesis:

This is not a crowded speculative trade it is mounting pressure within a paper market structure facing tightening physical supply

The Arithmetic of Collapse: 700 million ounces of paper claims facing an empty vault. The math of the COMEX has finally run out of time.

KEY INSIGHTS:

0:00 - 1:15 | The Great Disconnect

The Paper-to-Physical Gap: The market is trading on a massive illusion. There are 700 million ounces of paper interest but only 88 million ounces of physical silver available for delivery on the COMEX.

A “Squeeze” on the System: This isn’t a speculative mania; it’s a structural squeeze. Open interest is falling as prices rise—a rare signal that paper contracts are being forced to close because they cannot deliver the metal.

1:15 - 2:45 | The End of Western Dominance

The Drain to the East: Silver is physically draining out of London and New York into Shanghai, where premiums are significantly higher.

Shanghai Sets the Price: Western paper pricing no longer reflects global reality. The “Fractional Reserve Metal System” of the West is being challenged and defeated by Eastern physical demand.

2:45 - 4:00 | China’s Strategic Move

The Export Halt: Just as the U.S. designated silver as a “critical mineral,” China suspended silver exports (following their rare earth ban).

The 40% Lease Rate Spike: On October 9th, the lack of available silver caused lease rates to explode from 1% to 40%, causing a delivery crisis that even suspended trading for two hours.

4:00 - 5:30 | The Banking “Raid”

Borrowing from Anywhere: Bullion banks are so desperate for metal that they are borrowing from lessors and even raiding ETF stocks (like SLV) to meet their delivery obligations.

Backwardation: Market signals show an immediate, desperate need for metal that the West simply does not have in its vaults.

5:30 - End | The Final Warning