Silver’s Silent Squeeze

History is an unforgiving teacher, and we are currently entering its most brutal lesson: the final stage of a multi-decade fiat experiment.

For decades, global finance has relied on digital claims and central bank balance sheets to substitute for real capital, operating on the delusion that digital promises and printing presses could replace physical reality.

This fragile edifice, built upon a foundation of ever-expanding debt since the decoupling of the dollar from gold in 1971, is now undergoing a catastrophic structural failure.

As Alistair Macleod reveals in this “Gold Sessions” briefing, the “plumbing” of the credit-based regime is failing—quietly at first, then all at once. We are witnessing a paradigm shift where the “incestuous” demand for paper assets is being replaced by the cold, hard reality of physical scarcity.

From the Bank of Japan’s “astronomic” hidden losses to the emergence of the “Donro Doctrine,” the signals are clear: the era of managed stability is over.

The world is no longer merely debating inflation. It is witnessing the violent repatriation of capital and the strategic weaponization of industrial resources. This is a systemic “Hard Reset” where the only sanctuary lies in assets with zero counterparty risk: physical gold and silver.

When Debt Stops Clearing

KEY INSIGHTS:

00:05 – 01:18 | The Setup: From Markets to Plumbing

Gold and silver are accelerating, but the real stress lies beneath the surface—in the debt markets and funding structures that keep the system alive.

01:18 – 04:37 | The Japanese Illusion Breaks

Japan’s “nation of savers” model allowed the Bank of Japan to monetize debt without consequence—until now. With debt above 230% of GDP, BoJ ownership dominating the bond market, and yields rising, hidden losses have become astronomic.

04:52 – 06:06 | The Carry Trade Unwinds

Japanese institutions, among the largest U.S. Treasury holders, are repatriating capital. The yen-funded carry trade is reversing, exposing how fragile U.S. equity and bond markets truly are.

06:23 – 10:22 | The Buyer’s Strike & Fake Demand

No real buyers remain at the long end of the U.S. yield curve. Reported “foreign demand” is largely synthetic—U.S. hedge funds recycling debt through Cayman and Luxembourg vehicles, disguising the collapse in genuine sovereign appetite.

10:52 – 14:39 | The Dollar Exit & Geopolitical Shift

As confidence in the dollar erodes, central banks are shedding surplus reserves. China’s SIPs non-dollar settlement system offers an exit route, while the “Donro Doctrine” signals a U.S. retreat that Asia increasingly views as predatory rather than protective.

15:44 – 18:50 | The Silver Breakdown

Silver is no longer trading as a paper asset. Industrial users are demanding physical delivery as futures markets thin out. China is now weaponizing decades of accumulated silver through tighter export controls, threatening Western EV and AI supply chains.

19:54 – 22:13 | The Inflation Trap

In real terms, silver would need to approach $200 to match its 1980 peak, while fiat currencies suppress critical base metals—deepening long-term inflation pressures.

23:26 – 24:45 | The Death of the 60/40 Portfolio

Traditional portfolios offer no defense against the coming inflationary reset. Capital is moving away from leveraged credit instruments toward tangible monetary assets—gold and silver.