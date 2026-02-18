VON GREYERZ (English)

THE GOLD & SILVER MOVE THAT WILL SHOCK THE WORLD

How Unsustainable Debt Is Driving the Move from Bonds to Gold
Egon von Greyerz
Feb 18, 2026

What happens when the global financial system builds debt faster than it can ever repay?

Official debt already stands in the hundreds of trillions. Add derivatives and unfunded liabilities, and total exposure approaches $3 quadrillion. At that scale, the issue is no longer mathematical. It is psychological. Systems do not fail because numbers are large. They fail when confidence breaks.

What happens when the global financial system builds debt faster than it can ever repay?

We are not witnessing a routine market cycle. This is the late phase of a multi-decade debt expansion, where paper promises have multiplied while real purchasing power has steadily eroded. The critical question is no longer whether the system can service this debt, but how long confidence can continue to support it.

At the same time, an important divergence is emerging in gold. Prices have reached new highs, yet ETF holdings have not increased proportionally. The steady decline in the GLD tonnage-to-gold ratio suggests that participation remains subdued. This is not a crowded speculative rush. It reflects continued under-ownership of gold despite a strengthening long-term trend.

Gold Price vs. GLD Holdings Divergence

The fragility of long-term paper assets becomes even clearer when we examine bonds. Austria’s 100-year bond, issued in 2017 and maturing in 2117, has already lost 42 percent of its value in just eight years. What was marketed as a safe ultra-long investment has quickly revealed its sensitivity to shifting monetary conditions. If such losses occur within a single decade, it raises serious questions about the ultimate value of these instruments at maturity.

The Collapse of a 100-Year Promise

Taken together, these developments point to a structural transition. Capital is gradually reassessing the reliability of paper claims and the durability of real assets. The shift may still appear orderly, but history shows that such reallocations accelerate once confidence reaches a tipping point.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 01:15 | The Real Scale of Global Debt

  • $370T official debt

  • Add derivatives & unfunded liabilities → ~$3 quadrillion

  • Debt that can never be repaid

01:15 – 02:20 | End of Fiat Monetary Era

  • Every currency system collapses

  • Since 1971, currencies down ~99% vs gold

  • We are nearing the end of this cycle

02:20 – 03:40 | The 100-Year Bond Illusion

  • Alphabet 100-year bond

  • Money loses 90–100% over a century

  • Austria bond down 42% in 9 years

  • Why long-term bonds are dangerous

03:40 – 04:45 | $3 Trillion More Tech Debt Coming

  • AI companies expected to issue massive debt

  • Question of survival over 100 years

  • Who repays? Likely nobody

04:45 – 05:40 | Shift From Paper to Real Assets

  • Only 0.5% of financial assets in gold

  • Could move toward 5%

  • Structural asset allocation change

05:40 – 06:30 | Correction = Opportunity

  • Recent correction in gold & silver

  • Long-term uptrend intact

  • Silver moves faster both ways

06:30 – 07:09 | Final Warning

  • Avoid long-term bonds

  • Move away from paper assets

  • Hold physical gold & silver outside the banking system

