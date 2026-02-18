THE GOLD & SILVER MOVE THAT WILL SHOCK THE WORLD

What happens when the global financial system builds debt faster than it can ever repay?

Official debt already stands in the hundreds of trillions. Add derivatives and unfunded liabilities, and total exposure approaches $3 quadrillion. At that scale, the issue is no longer mathematical. It is psychological. Systems do not fail because numbers are large. They fail when confidence breaks.

We are not witnessing a routine market cycle. This is the late phase of a multi-decade debt expansion, where paper promises have multiplied while real purchasing power has steadily eroded. The critical question is no longer whether the system can service this debt, but how long confidence can continue to support it.

At the same time, an important divergence is emerging in gold. Prices have reached new highs, yet ETF holdings have not increased proportionally. The steady decline in the GLD tonnage-to-gold ratio suggests that participation remains subdued. This is not a crowded speculative rush. It reflects continued under-ownership of gold despite a strengthening long-term trend.

Gold Price vs. GLD Holdings Divergence

The fragility of long-term paper assets becomes even clearer when we examine bonds. Austria’s 100-year bond, issued in 2017 and maturing in 2117, has already lost 42 percent of its value in just eight years. What was marketed as a safe ultra-long investment has quickly revealed its sensitivity to shifting monetary conditions. If such losses occur within a single decade, it raises serious questions about the ultimate value of these instruments at maturity.

The Collapse of a 100-Year Promise

Taken together, these developments point to a structural transition. Capital is gradually reassessing the reliability of paper claims and the durability of real assets. The shift may still appear orderly, but history shows that such reallocations accelerate once confidence reaches a tipping point.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 01:15 | The Real Scale of Global Debt

$370T official debt

Add derivatives & unfunded liabilities → ~$3 quadrillion

Debt that can never be repaid

01:15 – 02:20 | End of Fiat Monetary Era

Every currency system collapses

Since 1971, currencies down ~99% vs gold

We are nearing the end of this cycle

02:20 – 03:40 | T he 100-Year Bond Illusion

Alphabet 100-year bond

Money loses 90–100% over a century

Austria bond down 42% in 9 years

Why long-term bonds are dangerous

03:40 – 04:45 | $3 Trillion More Tech Debt Coming

AI companies expected to issue massive debt

Question of survival over 100 years

Who repays? Likely nobody

04:45 – 05:40 | Shift From Paper to Real Assets

Only 0.5% of financial assets in gold

Could move toward 5%

Structural asset allocation change

05:40 – 06:30 | Correction = Opportunity

Recent correction in gold & silver

Long-term uptrend intact

Silver moves faster both ways

06:30 – 07:09 | Final Warning