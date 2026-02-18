THE GOLD & SILVER MOVE THAT WILL SHOCK THE WORLD

What happens when the global financial system builds debt faster than it can ever repay?
Official debt already stands in the hundreds of trillions. Add derivatives and unfunded liabilities, and total exposure approaches $3 quadrillion. At that scale, the issue is no longer mathematical. It is psychological. Systems do not fail because numbers are large. They fail when confidence breaks.
We are not witnessing a routine market cycle. This is the late phase of a multi-decade debt expansion, where paper promises have multiplied while real purchasing power has steadily eroded. The critical question is no longer whether the system can service this debt, but how long confidence can continue to support it.
At the same time, an important divergence is emerging in gold. Prices have reached new highs, yet ETF holdings have not increased proportionally. The steady decline in the GLD tonnage-to-gold ratio suggests that participation remains subdued. This is not a crowded speculative rush. It reflects continued under-ownership of gold despite a strengthening long-term trend.
The fragility of long-term paper assets becomes even clearer when we examine bonds. Austria’s 100-year bond, issued in 2017 and maturing in 2117, has already lost 42 percent of its value in just eight years. What was marketed as a safe ultra-long investment has quickly revealed its sensitivity to shifting monetary conditions. If such losses occur within a single decade, it raises serious questions about the ultimate value of these instruments at maturity.
Taken together, these developments point to a structural transition. Capital is gradually reassessing the reliability of paper claims and the durability of real assets. The shift may still appear orderly, but history shows that such reallocations accelerate once confidence reaches a tipping point.
KEY INSIGHTS
00:00 – 01:15 | The Real Scale of Global Debt
$370T official debt
Add derivatives & unfunded liabilities → ~$3 quadrillion
Debt that can never be repaid
01:15 – 02:20 | End of Fiat Monetary Era
Every currency system collapses
Since 1971, currencies down ~99% vs gold
We are nearing the end of this cycle
02:20 – 03:40 | The 100-Year Bond Illusion
Alphabet 100-year bond
Money loses 90–100% over a century
Austria bond down 42% in 9 years
Why long-term bonds are dangerous
03:40 – 04:45 | $3 Trillion More Tech Debt Coming
AI companies expected to issue massive debt
Question of survival over 100 years
Who repays? Likely nobody
04:45 – 05:40 | Shift From Paper to Real Assets
Only 0.5% of financial assets in gold
Could move toward 5%
Structural asset allocation change
05:40 – 06:30 | Correction = Opportunity
Recent correction in gold & silver
Long-term uptrend intact
Silver moves faster both ways
06:30 – 07:09 | Final Warning
Avoid long-term bonds
Move away from paper assets
Hold physical gold & silver outside the banking system