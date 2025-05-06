Basel III: July Gold Reckoning

In a world awash with debt, distrust, and digital currencies, something far more grounded is regaining its place in the financial hierarchy—physical gold. In this thought-provoking podcast, Matthew Piepenburg dissects the real implications of Basel III regulations, stripping away the media noise to uncover how global central banks, led by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), are quietly steering the financial system toward gold and away from an over-leveraged, over-weaponized U.S. dollar.

"Basel III isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about creating it. And that future involves less reliance on the U.S. dollar and a clear return to real money—gold."

Key Insights :

00:00 – 00:27

Introduction to Basel III and media confusion around its real meaning for gold investors.

00:28 – 01:17

Definition of Basel III as a post-2008 regulatory framework from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

01:18 – 01:47

The upgrade of physical gold from Tier 3 to Tier 1 asset status—now equal to cash and Treasuries.

01:48 – 02:13

Differentiation between allocated (physical) gold and paper gold; only physical qualifies as Tier 1.

02:14 – 02:47

Requirements for banks to improve net stable funding ratios and reduce leverage risks.

03:00 – 03:37

Why the BIS is subtly steering away from the U.S. dollar toward gold as a more stable, real asset.

04:00 – 04:47

Weaponization of the dollar and the implications of freezing FX reserves—why gold has no such risk.

05:01 – 05:31

Gold up 25%, dollar down 9%—evidence of the global move away from fiat currencies.

06:03 – 06:34

Possible July deadline effects: U.S. banks may shift from paper gold to physical to meet Basel III compliance.

07:00 – 08:07

Final takeaway: Basel III isn’t a short-term trigger—it’s a long-term confirmation of a global financial reset with gold at the center.

Articles mentioned: