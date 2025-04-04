MINING STOCKS VS. PHYSICAL GOLD

What's the Better Investment?

Gold mining stocks are currently undervalued and could outperform gold in the future, but they come with added risks—like exposure to the banking system, political instability, and management performance.

For true wealth preservation, physical gold held privately remains the safest bet.

CAN YOU BUY GOLD FROM A LOCAL BANK?

How fading demand pushed gold out of banks and into dealers’ hands

There was a time you could walk into a Swiss bank and buy gold straight from the window. Today, with demand low and gold a tiny part of financial assets, banks have left the trade to specialized dealers.

SHOULD ONE TRUST SPROTT?

We respect Sprott and its team, but we don’t believe their gold and silver trusts are ideal for wealth preservation due to lack of direct access, impractical delivery options, and storage in a government-owned vault.

WHAT IS A “REPUTABLE DEALER”? — HOW CAN A BUYER REALLY KNOW?

When buying physical gold for private storage, it's important to choose a reputable company with at least 10 years of experience and strong, trustworthy management. The company should also be audited by top firms like KPMG or PwC to ensure financial and compliance transparency.

WHY IT’S HARD TO IDENTIFY REPUTABLE DEALERS?

There are dozens online claiming to be trustworthy. How can someone differentiate?

There are dozens online claiming to be trustworthy.

How can a buyer really know?

WHAT PERCENTAGE OF GOLD SHOULD ONE OWN?

For 25 years, gold has quietly outshined every other asset.

Back in 2002, I said: put 50% of your liquid wealth in gold. It sounded bold then. It still holds true now. Here's why that number wasn’t extreme... and why it might be too low today.

THE BIGGEST PRIVATE GOLD VAULT IN THE WORLD

This video takes place inside the world’s largest private gold vault, where gold is stored for wealthy families, institutions, private banks, and even central banks. The vault is located deep within a mountain and is accessible only through multiple high-security zones. It is uniquely designed to withstand nuclear bombs, earthquakes, and gas attacks, making it the most secure facility of its kind in the world.