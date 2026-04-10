BONDS AND STOCKS TO ZERO - GOLD AND COWS TO $38,000

After a powerful rise in gold, many investors naturally ask the same question: has the move already gone too far?

Short-term corrections always create doubt. But focusing only on the price of gold risks missing the far bigger story.

Gold is not driven primarily by sentiment, headlines, or market momentum.

Gold reflects the condition of the monetary system itself.

And that condition is deteriorating.

For more than half a century, the global financial system has not been sustained by sound money or productive growth. It has been sustained by debt.

Governments have expanded deficits. Central banks have created currency on an unprecedented scale. Financial markets have become increasingly dependent on leverage.

What appears to be stability on the surface is, in reality, a system sustained almost entirely by confidence.

But confidence in a debt-based monetary system is never permanent.

To understand why gold could move toward $38,000, we must first understand what happens when that confidence begins to break and when a monetary system built on debt approaches the end of its cycle.

If debt is the core weakness of the system, then interest rates are where that weakness will be exposed most violently.

US insolvency could send rates violently higher.

When systemic fragility meets geopolitical shock, inflation stops being an abstract policy issue. It becomes visible in the real economy.

Rising energy costs move quickly through the system. Transport becomes more expensive. Production costs rise. Food prices follow.

What begins as geopolitical tension in the Middle East can quickly affect everyday economic activity elsewhere. Even something as routine as a fishing trip in the North Sea becomes more expensive when fuel costs surge.

And in the end, those costs are always passed on to the final customer.

When energy costs rise, daily life pays.

But the rising cost of daily life is only the surface expression of a much deeper problem.

When a debt-based financial system begins to strain, the damage does not stop with fuel prices, food costs, or household budgets. It eventually reaches the very assets that investors have long believed would preserve their wealth.

In such an environment, the real question is no longer whether equities can maintain their nominal value. The real question is whether paper assets can retain any meaningful value at all when measured against real money.

This is why the relationship between stocks and gold matters so much.

It does not simply track market performance. It shows how financial assets are gradually repriced against the one monetary benchmark that does not depend on confidence, leverage, or central bank intervention.

Stocks are not as strong as they look

After looking at the decline of paper assets against gold, a more important question arises: what does gold actually represent in the real world?

The answer is simple. Purchasing power.

Because real value is not determined by numbers on a screen. It is determined by what a unit of money can actually buy in everyday life.

This is why a comparison that may appear simple is in fact very revealing.

For thousands of years, the amount of gold required to buy a cow has changed very little.

What has changed dramatically is not gold. What has changed are the monetary systems used to price everything around it.

Measure wealth in gold, not in currency.

If gold preserves purchasing power over time, then the question is no longer whether gold has risen too far. The real question is how far paper money has already fallen.

Seen in that light, the $38,000 level should not be viewed as a dramatic forecast. It is simply another way of expressing the same reality.

When inflation is measured using more realistic methods, the deterioration of currency purchasing power is far greater than official statistics suggest.

In other words, the move toward $38,000 would say less about gold rising — and far more about the continuing decline of paper money.

$38,000 gold reflects monetary decay.

If gold is not truly rising, but paper money is steadily losing value, then the implications reach far beyond the metal itself.

In this video, Egon von Greyerz explains why debt, inflation, interest rates, and systemic fragility are all converging toward the same endgame.

What we are witnessing is not simply a trend in the gold market. It is the gradual breakdown of a debt-based financial system.

The video outlines the key forces behind this shift and why wealth may increasingly move away from paper assets and toward real assets such as gold and silver.

KEY INSIGHTS:

00:00 – 00:38 | A systemic crisis is coming

Von Greyerz opens with a broad warning: the coming period may be the most difficult in modern history, affecting politics, geopolitics, and finance at once.

00:39 – 01:05 | War is not the cause — it is the catalyst

The conflict involving the US, Iran, and Israel is framed as a trigger, not the root problem. The real danger is the fragile global financial system already in place.

01:06 – 01:49 | Gold reflects the breakdown ahead

He introduces gold as the mirror of coming disorder and mentions $38,000 as a possible level, not as a direct forecast, but as part of a later inflation-adjusted argument.

01:50 – 02:34 | End of a monetary era = higher inflation and much higher rates

He argues we are at the end of a monetary era. With inflation rising and defaults accelerating, interest rates could move well above past highs.

02:35 – 03:05 | The US will ‘default’ through currency destruction

His point is not formal bankruptcy, but effective default via unlimited money printing and a collapsing currency. In that scenario, Treasury bonds eventually become worthless in real terms.

03:06 – 03:38 | Inflation will hit the real economy brutally

He uses the fishermen example to show how higher costs ripple through the whole system: consumers pay more, producers earn less, and losses spread across the economy.

03:39 – 04:08 | Stocks are entering a major downtrend against gold

He says stock markets are starting a major decline and expects the Dow and S&P to lose 90%–95% against gold before this era ends.

04:09 – 04:43 | This is a shift from paper assets to real assets

One of the central messages of the video: wealth will not be preserved in financial claims. Investors holding paper assets too long risk catastrophic losses.

04:44 – 05:10 | Don’t wait for a recovery to switch

He warns against hoping for a rebound before selling. His message is direct: the time to move is before the full collapse in paper assets unfolds.

05:11 – 05:52 | Gold does not ‘go up’ — money goes down

A key philosophical point: gold is presented as stable purchasing power, while currencies continually lose value. Gold is the measuring stick, not the speculative asset.

05:53 – 06:18 | The cow analogy: gold preserves value across centuries

He uses the long-term gold-to-cow ratio to argue that gold has maintained purchasing power for thousands of years, unlike fiat currency.

06:19 – 06:58 | $38,000 gold is an inflation-adjusted reference point

He explains that $38,000 reflects the 1980 gold high adjusted by real inflation methods, not an arbitrary target. In an era of massive printing, gold could reach that level in paper-money terms.

06:59 – 07:20 | Own physical gold outside the banking system

His practical recommendation is clear: buy physical gold, store it in a safe place, in a safe jurisdiction, and outside banks.

07:21 – 07:37 | Silver is also deeply undervalued

He closes by saying silver is massively undervalued and may rise faster than gold, then frames gold and silver ownership as protection for oneself and one’s family.