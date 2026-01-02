WHAT OUR GRANDPARENTS KNEW ABOUT WEALTH

Monetary cycles do not end with announcements.

They end quietly—when trust thins, when promises require explanation, and when systems must be defended rather than relied upon. At that point, money stops behaving like money.

And value begins to reveal itself not through performance, but through persistence. Gold does not compete inside cycles.

It remains outside them—unchanged, indifferent, and waiting for the moment when the cycle itself gives way.

Gold is what history leaves behind

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 00:40 | The Myth of “This Time Is Different”

Hyperinflation is not theoretical. It is lived history—from Weimar Germany to Yugoslavia and Zimbabwe. Believing modern fiat systems are immune is a dangerous fallacy.

00:41 – 01:20 | Gold as the Monetary Witness

A gold bar worth ~$14,000 in 1971 now exceeds $1.4–$1.6 million. This is not appreciation. It is proof that paper currencies lose purchasing power over time.

01:21 – 01:50 | Fiat Decays—Always, Eventually

The US dollar is not unique. Like all fiat currencies before it, it is eroding—only at a slower pace. Reserve status delays the outcome; it does not prevent it.

01:51 – 02:20 | Central Banks Are Not Guessing

Since 2014, central banks have accumulated more gold than US Treasuries. Gold is now classified as a Tier-1 asset. Policy follows reality—not ideology.

02:21 – 02:50 | Gold Is Not a “Trade”

This is not about speculation or being a “gold bug.” It is about preserving purchasing power when currencies fail—something history repeatedly confirms.

02:51 – 03:20 | Allocation Is Shifting

Major wealth managers once held zero gold. Today, 10–20% allocations are becoming standard. This shift reflects systemic stress, not fashion.

03:21 – End | A Generational Lesson Repeating

What grandparents learned through collapse, markets are now relearning through data. Gold and silver are not relics—they are responses to monetary decay.