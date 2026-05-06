THE US$ HAS DIED

For decades, investors have been conditioned to believe that rising asset prices represent growing wealth. Higher stock markets, more expensive homes, and larger numbers in retirement accounts are all interpreted as signs of prosperity.

Yet history repeatedly shows the same uncomfortable truth at the end of every monetary cycle:

Assets are not always becoming more valuable.

Very often, money itself is becoming worth less.

That distinction is critical because most people still measure wealth in currencies designed to lose purchasing power over time.

Some currencies have already reached the end of this cycle. Others are still moving through it. And a small group of monetary assets has survived every monetary regime in recorded history.

1. Three forms of money — but only one survives

Paper currencies come and go. Monetary metals endure.

The Zimbabwe dollar and the Weimar mark represent the final stage of fiat currency collapse — paper money destroyed by excessive debt creation and hyperinflation. Today’s major currencies, including the US dollar, euro, pound, and yen, still retain public confidence, but structurally they are built on the same foundation: debt-driven monetary expansion that requires ever larger injections of liquidity just to keep the system functioning.

Gold and silver are fundamentally different because they are outside the political system. They cannot be printed into existence or diluted by central banks. For thousands of years, monetary metals have survived while paper systems repeatedly disappeared.

The long-term decline of paper currencies becomes far more visible when they are measured against gold rather than against one another.

2. Gold exposes the true decline of currencies

Gold preserves purchasing power while paper currencies slowly destroy it.

Over the last century, virtually every major currency has lost between 97% and 99% of its value relative to gold. While governments redefine inflation metrics and adjust economic calculations over time, gold remains one of the few consistent monetary reference points across generations.

The pattern has repeated for centuries: paper currencies slowly lose purchasing power until confidence eventually breaks, while gold preserves value across monetary eras.

What many people perceive as growing wealth is often nothing more than the declining value of the currency measuring it.

3. Rising house prices are often a reflection of falling money

Asset inflation is often currency debasement in disguise.

In nominal dollar terms, US housing prices have risen dramatically over the last hundred years. But when measured in gold, the opposite occurred. A house that once required roughly 300 ounces of gold can now be purchased for substantially fewer ounces.

The house did not suddenly become exponentially more valuable. Instead, the purchasing power of the dollar steadily deteriorated over time as the monetary system expanded through debt and currency creation.

That process accelerated significantly after 1971, when the final link between the US dollar and gold was removed.

4. Gold did not surge — the dollar collapsed

Gold reflects the failure of paper money — not speculative excess.

Once Nixon closed the gold window in 1971, the world entered an era of unconstrained fiat expansion. Debt growth accelerated, central banks gained unlimited monetary flexibility, and paper currency creation expanded on a scale never before seen in history.

What appears to be an extraordinary rise in the price of gold is, in many ways, the mirror image of a long-term decline in the purchasing power of the dollar itself.

The greatest risk in the years ahead may not simply be inflation or recession, but the realization that most financial wealth is still denominated in currencies structurally designed to lose value over time. And historically, when confidence in paper systems weakens, capital eventually migrates back toward real money.

KEY INSIGHTS:

00:00 – 01:10 | Two kinds of money: destroyed vs eternal

The opening draws a sharp distinction between currencies that eventually collapse and “eternal money” that survives every monetary era. Gold is framed as nature’s money — something that cannot be printed, manufactured, or politically manipulated. While fiat currencies rise and fall throughout history, gold has preserved value for more than 5,000 years.

01:11 – 02:00 | The end of the current monetary era

What began with the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 — and accelerated after Nixon closed the gold window in 1971 — is described as another temporary monetary experiment reaching its final stage. Massive global debt and systemic instability are presented as signs that the current era is nearing its breaking point.

02:01 – 03:13 | Every fiat currency follows the same path

From the Roman denarius to Weimar Germany, Yugoslavia, and Zimbabwe, history repeatedly shows the same pattern: currency debasement, inflation, and eventual collapse. The argument here is that today’s major currencies are not fundamentally different — only larger and more globally interconnected.

03:14 – 04:00 | World currencies have already lost most of their value

According to the speaker, the yen, pound, euro, and US dollar have already lost around 99% of their purchasing power over time. The remaining 1% represents the final phase of the cycle, where confidence in fiat systems could deteriorate far faster than most people expect.

04:01 – 04:50 | Inflation is currency destruction

Rather than viewing inflation as simply “higher prices,” the discussion reframes it as the steady decline in the value of money itself. Unlimited money creation allows governments to sustain debt-driven systems temporarily, but at the cost of silently destroying savings and purchasing power.

04:51 – 06:00 | Gold preserves purchasing power across generations

A comparison between US housing prices in 1926 and today illustrates the difference between nominal value and real value. While house prices exploded in dollar terms, they became significantly cheaper when measured in gold. The conclusion is simple: gold maintained purchasing power while fiat currency steadily lost it.

06:01 – 06:30 | 1971 marked the turning point

Nixon’s decision to close the gold window is presented as the moment currencies became fully detached from hard assets. From that point forward, debt expansion, money printing, and long-term currency debasement accelerated dramatically.

06:31 – 07:20 | A historic shift from paper assets to real assets

The coming years are expected to bring a major transition away from paper wealth and toward tangible assets. As confidence in stocks, bonds, and fiat savings weakens, gold ownership could rise substantially as investors look for stability outside the financial system.

07:21 – END | Preserve wealth before the reset arrives

The closing message focuses on protection rather than speculation. Physical gold and silver are presented as tools for preserving purchasing power during a period of monetary instability, while paper wealth is portrayed as increasingly vulnerable in the years ahead.