In a recent conversation with Dubai-based banker, precious-metals entrepreneur, and refinery owner Alex Chiniborch, Egon von Greyerz revisited the principles that have guided his approach to wealth preservation for more than two decades.

The discussion ranged from the long-term decline of fiat currencies and the role of gold in preserving purchasing power to silver markets, investor psychology, and the risks embedded within the modern financial system.

Unlike many interviews focused on short-term forecasts and price targets, this conversation explored a more fundamental question:

How should investors think about preserving wealth during a period of accelerating monetary uncertainty?

One of the strongest moments came early in the discussion when Chiniborch posed a question frequently raised by critics of the gold thesis:

“At what point does a correct diagnosis with incorrect timing become the wrong diagnosis?”

Rather than defending forecasts or dates, von Greyerz redirected the discussion toward risk, trend, and long-term monetary history.

His answer set the tone for everything that followed.

“I would rather have bought gold at $300 than at $4,500. I wouldn’t call that wrong timing.”

For von Greyerz, wealth preservation has never been about predicting exact dates. It has always been about recognizing risks before they become obvious.

“I don’t worry about price and time. I worry about risk and trend.”

The Real Risk

Most investors spend their time attempting to forecast market outcomes.

Will gold rise?

Will stocks fall?

Will interest rates move higher or lower?

While these questions dominate financial media, von Greyerz believes investors often overlook the bigger picture.

The expansion of debt, derivatives, unfunded liabilities, and monetary intervention has created a financial system increasingly dependent on perpetual credit creation.

From his perspective, the greatest risk is not market volatility but the gradual destruction of purchasing power.

This is why he continues to view gold differently from most market participants.

“It’s not gold going up. It’s the value of your money going down by the day.”

That statement encapsulates one of the central themes of the discussion.

Gold is not the story. Currency debasement is.

Every Currency Has a History

The conversation naturally turned toward monetary history.

Von Greyerz has frequently argued that investors underestimate the lessons of previous monetary systems.

While technologies evolve and financial instruments become more sophisticated, the ultimate fate of fiat currencies remains remarkably consistent.

“Every currency has always gone to zero.”

The current monetary system, in his view, is unlikely to prove exceptional.

Since the final break from sound money, debt levels have expanded dramatically across governments, corporations, and households. Central banks have increasingly relied on liquidity creation to support economic growth and financial stability.

For many investors, these developments appear manageable.

History suggests otherwise.

The concern is not whether purchasing power declines.

The concern is the speed at which that decline eventually accelerates.

Gold as Wealth Preservation

One of the most important distinctions made during the discussion was the difference between investing and preserving wealth.

Modern finance tends to evaluate every asset through the lens of performance.

What is the expected return?

How much upside exists?

Can it outperform competing investments?

Gold serves a different purpose.

Von Greyerz views it primarily as financial insurance.

“The only investment that has maintained purchasing power throughout history was gold.”

This perspective explains why he has consistently emphasized physical ownership rather than speculation.

The objective is not necessarily to outperform every market cycle.

The objective is to preserve wealth across generations.

Gold Versus Silver

The conversation also explored silver, a topic of particular interest to Chiniborch given his experience within the physical precious-metals industry.

While acknowledging silver’s historical role as money and its considerable upside potential, von Greyerz drew a clear distinction between the two metals.

“Gold is the king of the metals.”

Historically, he has preferred that investors maintain the majority of their precious-metals exposure in gold.

Silver may generate larger percentage gains.

Gold offers greater stability.

For investors focused on wealth preservation rather than speculation, that distinction matters.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that silver appears increasingly attractive in the current environment and could play a larger role within a precious-metals allocation than in previous years.

Physical Ownership Matters

No discussion with von Greyerz would be complete without addressing physical ownership.

For decades, he has advocated holding physical precious metals outside the banking system.

His reasoning is straightforward.

Counterparty risk is often ignored during periods of stability and becomes critically important during periods of stress.

Physical ownership removes layers of dependency that many investors fail to appreciate until it is too late.

His philosophy can be summarized in a single sentence:

“We sleep extremely well at night holding physical gold outside the banking system.”

The statement reflects a broader principle that extends beyond precious metals.

True wealth preservation requires direct ownership, security, and control.

The Psychology of Investors

At several points during the discussion, the conversation turned toward human behavior.

Markets change.

Monetary systems change.

Human nature remains remarkably consistent.

Von Greyerz observed a pattern that every experienced investor has witnessed repeatedly:

“People love buying high. Nobody likes to buy low.”

The irony is familiar.

When prices rise, enthusiasm grows.

When prices fall, fear dominates.

Yet successful wealth preservation often requires acting before the crowd recognizes the risk.

That discipline becomes increasingly difficult during periods of uncertainty, which is precisely why it becomes so valuable.

Simplicity in a Complex World

Another notable aspect of the discussion was von Greyerz’s emphasis on simplicity.

Despite decades in finance and countless opportunities to expand into adjacent businesses, products, and investment structures, he remains committed to a straightforward philosophy.

“I believe in simplicity. Do one thing and do it right.”

In a financial world that often rewards complexity, the statement serves as a reminder that some of the most effective strategies are also the simplest.

Protecting Wealth in an Uncertain Era

The conversation concluded where it began:

Risk.

Not forecasts.

Not headlines.

Not price targets.

Risk.

The future will unfold in ways nobody can predict with precision.

Markets will surprise.

Governments will adapt.

New crises will emerge.

What investors can control is how they prepare.

For von Greyerz, that preparation begins with understanding the long-term direction of monetary systems and positioning accordingly.

“The risk is massive. Therefore, you protect the risk.”

In an age increasingly defined by debt, uncertainty, and monetary experimentation, that principle may prove more valuable than ever.