THE MYTH OF MANUFACTURED GOLD

In this presentation, renowned wealth-preservation advocate Egon von Greyerz discusses the enduring role of gold as humanity’s most reliable form of money.

Drawing on thousands of years of monetary history, he contrasts real, physical gold with the “paper money” systems created by modern central banks.

As the founder of VON GREYERZ AG, he emphasizes why tangible assets, especially physical gold, remain essential for protecting wealth amid today’s increasingly fragile financial system.

Using a symbolic illustration of people and gold bars, he highlights the illusion of fabricated wealth and the dangers inherent in debt-driven monetary expansion.

Von Greyerz argues that as global liabilities reach unprecedented levels, traditional banking structures will face severe stress, making physical gold, held outside the financial system, an essential safeguard for preserving long-term wealth.

00:00 – Gold’s 5,000-Year Role

Gold has been money for 5,000 years and remains the only form of money that has endured. Attempts to fabricate gold have always failed.

00:00–00:40 – Fake Gold & Illustration

An illustration of people and gold bars emphasizes that “fake gold” isn’t real; no one has ever produced real gold artificially.

00:00–01:10 – Gold vs. Paper Money

Gold is considered “nature’s money.” Silver has been money at times, but gold has outlasted all. With central banks and the Federal Reserve, economies shifted to paper money.

01:10–01:30 – Unsustainable Debt

Global debt has grown to hundreds of trillions, with quadrillions in derivatives, forming a system the speaker argues cannot be repaid.

01:30–01:57 – Why Gold Is Unique

Because gold cannot be printed, it naturally limits borrowing. The speaker views it as the only truly sound currency.

01:57–02:10 – Gold’s Price Surge

Gold rose from $300 to over $4,000 this century. The speaker expects further large increases due to paper currencies losing value.

02:10–02:49 – Protecting Wealth

The speaker recommends avoiding “paper assets” and holding physical gold (and some silver) outside the banking system.

02:49 – Direct Access to Gold

To preserve wealth, gold must be held physically and directly accessible to the owner.