THE MONETARY FLOOD IS HERE — WHO WILL SURVIVE?

“After us, the flood.”
Those words were spoken centuries ago — yet they perfectly describe today’s world of central banking, debt, and monetary illusion.
The flood has not arrived yet. But it is no longer avoidable.
In this introduction, Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ, uses history, art, and monetary reality to expose the dangers of unlimited money printing and runaway debt. Drawing a powerful parallel between the decline of 18th-century France and today’s global financial system, he explains how central banks have merely postponed , not solved, an inevitable collapse.
Through the symbolism of Après nous, le déluge, Egon illustrates why all fiat monetary systems ultimately fail, why paper money loses its value, and why gold has always remained real money.
This is a warning, but also a call to protect oneself and one’s family before the flood arrives.
Key Insights:
00:00 – 00:30 | Central Banks & Monetary Illusion
Painting “After Us the Flood” symbolizes central banks’ illusion of control through money printing
Clear parallel between Louis XV’s monetary debasement and today’s central banking era
00:30 – 01:00 | The Age of Money Printing
Bernanke and the Obama era marked unprecedented monetary expansion
Central banks did not save the system — they postponed collapse by creating massive debt
01:00 – 01:30 | Debt Cannot Cure Debt
A debt crisis cannot be solved with more debt
Money printing delays consequences but amplifies the final collapse
01:30 – 02:00 | Currency Destruction
Western currencies have lost 99% of their value since 1971
The final 1% devaluation lies ahead as printing accelerates
02:00 – 02:30 | Gold as Real Money
Gold does not rise — paper money falls
Gold and silver are real money and financial insurance
Must be held outside the banking system
02:30 – 03:00 | What Lies Ahead
Expect multiples higher gold prices in fiat terms
Economic, political, and geopolitical stress unavoidable
Gold won’t prevent suffering — but it protects savings and dignity