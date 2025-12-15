THE MONETARY FLOOD IS HERE — WHO WILL SURVIVE?

“After us, the flood.” Those words were spoken centuries ago — yet they perfectly describe today’s world of central banking, debt, and monetary illusion. The flood has not arrived yet. But it is no longer avoidable.

In this introduction, Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ, uses history, art, and monetary reality to expose the dangers of unlimited money printing and runaway debt. Drawing a powerful parallel between the decline of 18th-century France and today’s global financial system, he explains how central banks have merely postponed , not solved, an inevitable collapse.

Through the symbolism of Après nous, le déluge, Egon illustrates why all fiat monetary systems ultimately fail, why paper money loses its value, and why gold has always remained real money.

This is a warning, but also a call to protect oneself and one’s family before the flood arrives. “After us, the flood.”

Key Insights:

00:00 – 00:30 | Central Banks & Monetary Illusion

Painting “After Us the Flood” symbolizes central banks’ illusion of control through money printing

Clear parallel between Louis XV’s monetary debasement and today’s central banking era

00:30 – 01:00 | The Age of Money Printing

Bernanke and the Obama era marked unprecedented monetary expansion

Central banks did not save the system — they postponed collapse by creating massive debt

01:00 – 01:30 | Debt Cannot Cure Debt

A debt crisis cannot be solved with more debt

Money printing delays consequences but amplifies the final collapse

01:30 – 02:00 | Currency Destruction

Western currencies have lost 99% of their value since 1971

The final 1% devaluation lies ahead as printing accelerates

02:00 – 02:30 | Gold as Real Money

Gold does not rise — paper money falls

Gold and silver are real money and financial insurance

Must be held outside the banking system

02:30 – 03:00 | What Lies Ahead