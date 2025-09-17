The Secret Origin of Today’s Market Instability

Fifty-four years ago, President Nixon told Americans that suspending the dollar’s link to gold would be a “temporary” measure.

That moment in August 1971 was patient zero for the instability investors face today. The U.S. dollar lost its anchor, politicians gained the freedom to borrow without restraint, and the long cycle of debt, inflation, and currency debasement began.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the symptoms are everywhere: U.S. debt has exploded to $37 trillion, inflation feels higher than the official numbers, stock markets inflate and deflate with every Federal Reserve pivot, and trust in the dollar is eroding as more trade settles outside of it. These aren’t isolated challenges — they are the predictable consequences of a currency unchaperoned by gold.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 02:00 | Origins of the Crisis

Nixon’s 1971 “temporary” suspension of gold convertibility unchained the dollar, enabling unchecked debt creation. U.S. debt ballooned from $390B (<30% GDP) to $37T (~120% GDP). Growth is mathematically impossible past the 100% debt-to-GDP threshold.

02:01 – 04:00 | Dishonesty and Tricks

Officials falsely claimed decoupling would strengthen the dollar and weaken gold. Instead, the dollar lost 99% of its purchasing power versus gold. Futures markets were manipulated to suppress gold prices, masking true value.

04:01 – 06:00 | False Economic Theories

Politicians of all parties fueled spending through money printing. Modern Monetary Theory and “temporary inflation” narratives justified debasement. CPI changes (22+ times since the 1980s) hide real inflation near 10–11%.

06:01 – 08:00 | No Volcker Solution

Unlike the 1980s, today’s $37T debt makes raising rates impossible without bankrupting the government. Claims that tariffs, spending cuts, or stablecoins will fix debt are fantasies. All roads lead to more debasement.

08:01 – 10:00 | Tech & AI Myths

Hyped as saviors, AI is inherently deflationary — raising unemployment above 10% within a few years. Rather than saving markets, AI could trigger a recession and burst the S&P bubble.

10:01 – 12:00 | Gold vs. Dollar

Gold has outperformed equities since 2000. Despite being dismissed as “volatile,” it’s the truer store of value. Rising gold undermines dollar credibility, signaling distrust in U.S. policy.

12:01 – 14:00 | De-Dollarization

Weaponizing the dollar against Russia backfired. 45+ nations now trade outside USD, 30+ repatriate gold, and COMEX faces record gold withdrawals. Even the petrodollar weakens as oil sales move away from USD.

14:01 – 16:00 | Central Bank Shift

Gold buying tripled since 2022 (118 → 290 tons/yr). BIS now classifies physical gold as Tier 1 alongside Treasuries. IMF openly acknowledges future Bretton Woods 2.0 will be gold-backed.

16:01 – 19:00 | Asset Bubbles & Inequality

QE created a one-to-one correlation between Fed liquidity and stock markets. S&P and NASDAQ trade at unsustainable multiples. Wealth inequality soars: top 10% own 90% of stocks. Political trust erodes, social unrest rises.

19:01 – 27:30 | Endgame & Possible Resets

Debt, inflation, and distrust ensure no painless exit. Likely outcomes: inflate debt away, revalue U.S. gold reserves (e.g. $42 → $20,000/oz), or a chaotic Great Reset with gold-backed digital currencies. Gold’s role will only grow.