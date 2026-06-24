THE FINAL SIX YEARS OF A 100-YEAR CYCLE

Economic and political developments often dominate discussions about the future.

An election result. A central bank decision. A conflict in the Middle East. A shift in trade policy.

These developments attract attention because they are visible. They dominate headlines, move markets, and shape investor sentiment.

Yet some of the forces that shape history unfold over much longer periods.

Simon Hunt believes we may now be entering one of those periods.

His outlook is built around the Benner Cycle, a chart first published more than 150 years ago.

While many investors dismiss long-term cycle analysis, Hunt argues that the Benner Cycle has tracked major turning points with surprising accuracy.

The chart identifies 2026 as a peak and points toward 2032 as the end of a 100-year cycle that began during the depths of the Great Depression.

A 150-year-old cycle suggests a turning point between 2026 and 2032

The years ahead are unlikely to follow a straight path.

Hunt expects a series of shorter cycles marked by recessions, inflationary periods, rallies, and booms before the cycle finally ends in a bust.

To understand why, he begins with geopolitics.

Recent discussions surrounding Iran have received considerable attention, particularly after repeated claims that a new agreement may be close. Iran has rejected those claims, but Hunt believes the larger story lies elsewhere.

He points to recent meetings involving Russia, China, and Iran as signs of a broader shift taking place across the world.

The transition from unipolarity to multipolarity

In his view, the world is moving from a unipolar system toward a multipolar one.

This transition remains in its early stages, but Hunt believes it will define much of the next six years.

In June, Iran announced the creation of a security belt stretching from the Strait of Hormuz through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and into the Red Sea. Hunt interprets this as a declaration that Iran and its allies intend to exert greater influence over oil flows leaving the Middle East.

Iran’s new “security belt”

Energy remains one of the most important inputs in the global economy. Changes in supply, transportation, and pricing eventually work their way through manufacturing, agriculture and consumer markets.

Against that backdrop, Hunt expects the current market correction to continue in the months ahead before giving way to a substantial relief rally. Using the S&P 500 as a guide, he believes equities could eventually climb toward 8,500.

At the same time, he expects recessionary conditions to develop in the United States and much of the rest of the world by the end of the year, with recession extending through much of 2027.

Financial markets and the real economy do not always move in the same direction at the same time. But the period after 2027 is where Hunt sees the greatest risks.

His view is that a renewed inflationary surge could mark the years between 2028 and 2032. Part of that expectation comes from fiscal and monetary policy, but he also points to rising food prices, fertilizer shortages, and weather-related disruptions.

Possible forces that can contribute to rising inflation

Particular attention is given to the effects of a Super El Niño on Asian food production and the longer-term Gleissberg weather cycle.

Taken together, these factors could place additional pressure on global food supplies at a time when energy markets are already under strain.

Hunt compares the period ahead to the inflationary environment experienced between 1978 and 1982.

At the same time, the contest between a unipolar and multipolar world is expected to intensify.

Iran, in particular, could assume a far more prominent role in global affairs because of its influence over Middle Eastern energy routes.

For Hunt, these developments are not separate stories. They form part of the same transition.

Economic pressures, geopolitical shifts, inflation, and monetary policy are all unfolding within the final years of a century-long cycle.

This brings us to gold.

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Hunt argues that periods of weakness should be viewed as buying opportunities, not simply because of inflation, but because gold serves as a form of security during periods of political, monetary, and economic change.

If the U.S. dollar declines by 50% between 2028 and 2032, as he expects, then gold should reach at least $10,000 by 2032.

Whether that forecast proves correct remains to be seen.

What matters is the broader point. The next six years may not simply mark the end of another market cycle.

They may mark the end of a century-long era.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 00:46 | The final six years have begun

A 150-year-old cycle chart points to 2026 as a major peak and 2032 as the end of a 100-year cycle.

00:47 – 02:42 | Multipolarity is replacing unipolarity

The balance of power is moving away from a U.S.-led system toward a world increasingly shaped by China, Russia, Iran, and other regional powers.

02:43 – 04:03 | Recession comes before the next rally

A market correction and a global recession could unfold through 2027 before equities stage a significant recovery.

04:04 – 05:34 | Lower rates may come before money printing

Interest rates could fall first as governments refinance debt before policymakers turn back to monetary stimulus.

05:35 – 06:56 | Inflation returns between 2028 and 2032

Food shortages, higher energy prices, fertilizer constraints, and weather disruptions could drive a new inflationary cycle.

06:57 – 07:23 | The battle between two world orders

The years ahead may be defined by the struggle between the existing unipolar system and an emerging multipolar one.

07:24 – 07:32 | Gold protects against the final phase

Gold is presented as protection against inflation, currency weakness, and the economic instability expected in the years ahead.