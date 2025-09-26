THE FINAL 1%: SURVIVAL AMID SANCTIONS AND SCARCITY

Egon von Greyerz — Founder and Chairman of VON GREYERZ AG — is widely regarded as one of the foremost authorities on wealth preservation, precious metals, and the fragility of today’s financial system.

In this in-depth discussion with Darryl Payne and Brian Payne of As Good As Gold Australia, Egon expands on what he calls:

The last 1%

The final phase in the long decline of fiat currencies, which have already lost 99% of their value since the United States closed the gold window in 1971.

Together, they examine the exponential rise of global debt, the erosion of purchasing power, and the mounting political and geopolitical instability shaping today’s world. Far from abstract theory, Egon argues this is a cycle that has repeated throughout history.

Every fiat currency eventually collapses, while gold and silver endure as real money and the ultimate form of wealth preservation.

For investors and ordinary savers alike, this is both a warning and a roadmap: as the current monetary era nears its inevitable end, protecting capital with precious metals is no longer optional — it is essential.

Key Insights