THE CAN IS TOO BIG TO KICK

For decades, central banks have relied on a simple strategy: postpone, extend, and hope.

Each crisis was met not with resolution, but with intervention — more debt, more money printing, and more promises that the system was under control. The result is what we see today: a global financial structure so saturated with debt that it can no longer be managed in an orderly way.

The can has been kicked down the road for too long. It has now become a soup of debt — too heavy, too complex, and too large to push any further.