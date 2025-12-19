THE CAN IS TOO BIG TO KICK

For decades, central banks have relied on a simple strategy: postpone, extend, and hope.
Each crisis was met not with resolution, but with intervention — more debt, more money printing, and more promises that the system was under control. The result is what we see today: a global financial structure so saturated with debt that it can no longer be managed in an orderly way.
The can has been kicked down the road for too long. It has now become a soup of debt — too heavy, too complex, and too large to push any further.
KEY INSIGHTS
00:00 – 00:30 | “Kicking the Can Down the Road”
Central banks, led by the Fed and the ECB, have spent decades postponing the debt problem, not solving it.
The “can” of debt has now grown too large to push any further.
00:30 – 00:45 | Debt Reaches the Point of No Return
Global debt has turned into a “soup of debt” so heavy it cannot be resolved in an orderly way.
At this stage, money printing loses effectiveness, and money itself loses value.
00:45 – 01:02 | Gold Reflects Monetary Reality
Since 1971, currencies have lost 99% or more of their value against gold.
The final 1% decline toward zero is now approaching.
01:02 – 01:19 | Paper Money Ends, Gold Revalues
Paper currencies will continue toward worthlessness, as history repeatedly shows.
Gold is set to rise by multiples, not because it changes, but because money does.
01:19 – 01:37 | The Scale of the Crisis
Global debt exceeds $350 trillion.
Derivatives, including shadow banking, may reach ~$2 quadrillion.
The system is now far larger and more fragile than in 2008.
01:37 – 01:59 | No Repeat of 2008
Central banks will not be able to rescue the system again as they did in 2008.
A disorderly reset is increasingly unavoidable.
01:59 – 02:16 | Disorderly Reset Ahead
Parts of the banking system will not survive in their current form.
Paper assets — stocks, bonds, derivatives — face severe repricing.
The world is entering a very difficult period.
02:16 – 02:33 | Gold Preserves Purchasing Power
Physical gold consistently reflects the debasement of money.
In real terms, gold maintains purchasing power even as paper values collapse.
02:33 – 02:52 | Supply Cannot Meet Demand
Gold demand will rise sharply, but supply is limited to ~3,000 tonnes per year.
Increased demand cannot be met by production, only by higher prices.
02:52 – 03:14 | Structural Upward Pressure on Gold
The imbalance between demand and supply creates tremendous upward pressure on gold prices.
Gold is expected to rise faster than simple inflation or purchasing-power adjustments.
03:14 – 03:23 | Permanent Revaluation of Gold
A lasting revaluation will change how investors think about gold.
Gold’s share of global financial assets will rise significantly.
03:23 – 03:37 | New Allocation Norm
Investors will increasingly view 10–20% allocation to gold as standard for wealth preservation.
This shift will be reflected directly in higher gold prices.
03:37 – End | Physical Gold Outside the System
Wealth preservation requires physical gold and some silver, held outside the banking system.
Storage should be in the safest jurisdictions, with direct access and no paper claims.