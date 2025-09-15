TECH BUST, REAL MONEY BOOM

In a powerful address, Egon von Greyerz outlines what he believes will be the:

“Largest transfer of wealth in modern history”

With tech stocks and government bonds dangerously overvalued, he predicts a major collapse in bubble assets and a surge in demand for physical gold and silver.

Drawing comparisons to the 1999–2000 dot-com crash, von Greyerz stresses that investors must act now to protect themselves from systemic risks in the financial and banking system. Gold, he argues, is not just a tool for wealth preservation but also for wealth enhancement—especially as central banks and BRICS nations pivot toward it.

Silver, though more volatile, is set to follow suit with explosive upside potential. His message is clear: safeguard your wealth, step outside the fragile banking system, and secure your financial future with tangible assets.

Key Insights with Timestamps

00:00 – 00:42 | The Biggest Wealth Transfer

Von Greyerz warns of an unprecedented transfer of wealth as bubble assets — tech stocks, property, and government bonds — collapse.

00:43 – 01:09 | Extreme Valuations in Tech

Microsoft and Nvidia’s $4T valuations each exceed the entire UK stock market, showing “something totally wrong” with valuations.

01:10 – 01:41 | Déjà Vu of 1999–2000

He compares today’s markets to the dot-com bubble, recalling how companies fell 80–90% and went bankrupt.

01:42 – 02:41 | Gold as Protection and Opportunity

With gold at ~$3,300, von Greyerz argues it is undervalued. Central banks, especially BRICS, are increasing gold holdings while reducing US Treasuries.

02:42 – 03:45 | Collapse Risks: Dollar, Bonds, and Banking System

He predicts US capital controls, worthless Treasuries, higher interest rates, and major risks for the banking system.

03:46 – 04:22 | Protect vs. Profit

The priority is not chasing gains, but protecting wealth as 95% of investors will lose heavily by staying in bubble assets.

04:23 – 05:06 | Silver’s Explosive Potential

Silver historically leads bull runs in precious metals; he expects it to surpass $50 and move much higher, but advises a 70/30 gold-silver split.

05:07 – 05:49 | Final Call to Action

Quoting Shakespeare, von Greyerz urges investors to take the “right current” now: own physical gold and silver, stored outside the banking system, to protect family wealth.