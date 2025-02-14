"Protect your wealth, stay informed, and prepare for the coming shift."

In this insightful 27-part series of short discussions, Ronnie Stöferle, co-author of the In Gold We Trust report, and Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ AG, explore the vital role of gold in preserving wealth during times of economic uncertainty.

Across multiple topics, they explore how central banks and emerging markets are driving gold demand, while Western investors remain largely unaware of its true significance.

The collection highlights key themes such as the ongoing shift from fiat currencies to hard assets, the growing influence of BRICS nations, and why gold remains undervalued. Stöferle and von Greyerz also touch on Bitcoin's role as "digital gold", contrasting it with physical gold as part of a diversified strategy.

As they forecast a potential revaluation of gold and reflect on the end of the current monetary era, their core message is clear:

"We are at the beginning of a historic shift—those who understand gold’s value will be best prepared for what’s to come." – Egon von Greyerz

Wealth Preservation & Gold as a Store of Value

Other Topics (Bitcoin, Economy, Politics, Leadership)