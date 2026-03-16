VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

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ChinArb's avatar
ChinArb
3d

Excellent piece on the COMEX mechanics. You have perfectly documented the symptoms of the paper market collapse (the 350:1 paper-to-physical ratio, the 8% lease rates, the structural backwardation).

However, we need to upgrade the core thesis. The "Fat Pitch" isn't coming because silver is an "anti-fiat monetary metal." The Fat Pitch is here because silver has undergone a phase transition: it is no longer a store of value; it is an industrial fuel.

As I outlined in my recent framework, "From Precious Metal to Industrial Metal":

We must stop looking at silver through the lens of interest rates and gold, and start looking at the marginal cost of physical atoms. In the R.I.C.E. system (the operating system of Chinese manufacturing), silver is the "conductive oxygen" inside TOPCon and HJT solar cells.

https://chinarbitrageur.substack.com/p/from-precious-metal-to-industrial?r=71ctq6

Your observation that 70% of silver is a byproduct perfectly validates my "Double Inelasticity" thesis: supply is vertically inelastic (you can't mine more silver just for silver), and demand is chemically non-negotiable in the industrial east.

The COMEX isn't breaking because "inflation is rising." The COMEX is breaking because the Thermodynamic Value (Price = Marginal Cost x Scarcity Multiple) of these physical atoms has structurally shifted to the $72 - $104/oz range. This is driven by the irreversible entropy of ore grades, with the base marginal cost already hitting $22 - $25/oz.

You are right to buy physical silver. But don't buy it as a hedge against the Fed. Buy it because it is the mathematically derived, underpriced industrial constant of the 21st century.

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
3d

Why silver often falls first in a crisis — and then rises the fastest

At the beginning of wars or major global shocks, markets usually react with panic. Investors sell almost everything to raise cash, and even assets like silver can drop sharply for a short time.

We saw this during the COVID crash in 2020. Silver initially fell as markets panicked, but once massive stimulus and money printing began, it surged within a few months.

If a conflict lasts longer, energy prices rise, inflation increases, and governments respond with more spending and monetary expansion. That’s when capital often begins moving into hard assets like precious metals.

Silver is a small and volatile market, which means it can move very quickly once sentiment changes.

Volatility is part of the journey. Sharp drops, sudden rallies, and big swings are normal.

I’m used to it. I’m not selling.

This is just a shortened version. If you're interested in a deeper analysis of the silver market and the broader context, you can find it on my Substack:

https://silverdominion.substack.com

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