SILVER - LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY OR RUIN?

In a recent interview with As Good As Gold Australia, Egon von Greyerz made that observation while discussing the recent correction in silver and the growing risks of the global financial system.

Silver has fallen almost 50% from its historic high of $121.62 per ounce, reached in January 2026. Higher margin requirements, tighter monetary policy and profit-taking after an explosive rally all contributed to the decline.

Many investors see a correction like that and assume the move is over.

But this is how silver has always behaved.

Large advances have repeatedly been followed by equally sharp corrections before the longer-term trend resumes.

That volatility is one of the reasons gold has remained the foundation of wealth preservation, while silver has traditionally played a smaller supporting role.

This time, however, the pullback may have changed the way the market is positioned.

One of the most closely watched measures in the precious metals market is the gold-to-silver ratio, which compares the price of gold to that of silver. A falling ratio means silver is outperforming gold.

If the ratio continues to decline over the coming years, silver could rise two or even three times faster than gold.

The swings are simply part of owning silver. But short-term price movements say very little about the long-term direction, which remains firmly upward.

One of the biggest challenges for investors is that prices often drive decisions. Assets that have fallen out of favour attract little interest, while those making headlines quickly capture everyone’s attention.

As the saying goes, “The majority of people love buying high and selling low.” That pattern has repeated itself for decades.

Gold provides a useful example. Many investors judge its performance by starting the chart in 1980, when it reached $850 an ounce, while overlooking its rise from just $35 in 1971. The starting point changes the conclusion.

The same perspective applies to silver. Despite this year’s correction, it has still more than doubled over the past few years. Looking only at the recent pullback ignores the larger move that came before it.

The question then becomes how precious metals fit within a broader portfolio.

Stocks remain near record highs, while bonds continue to struggle with inflation. Governments around the world are carrying debts that become harder to repay every year, leaving few traditional assets without meaningful risks.

At the same time, central banks continue to accumulate gold, and major financial institutions are recommending much larger allocations than they were only a few years ago.

Even JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has warned investors to “brace yourself” for an economic hurricane.

Against that backdrop, gold remains the foundation of a precious metals portfolio.

Silver comes with much greater volatility, which is why it has never been the right choice for every investor. But the recent correction has strengthened the case for increasing silver exposure.

Gold should still make up the larger share of a precious metals holding. At the same time, a larger allocation to silver is now justified given the expected decline in the gold-to-silver ratio and the stronger upside that could follow.

The journey is unlikely to be smooth. Silver has always been a volatile market. But if the long-term trend unfolds as expected, the recent correction may ultimately be remembered as another pause within a much larger bull market.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 01:18 | Silver’s correction creates opportunity

The recent pullback has strengthened the long-term case for silver despite its well-known volatility.

01:19 – 01:57 | Silver could outperform gold

A falling gold-to-silver ratio could allow silver to rise two to three times faster than gold.

01:58 – 03:46 | Most investors buy at the wrong time

Investors often ignore precious metals when prices are low and become interested only after strong rallies.

03:47 – 04:19 | Silver’s long-term case remains intact

Investment demand, industrial demand, and market fundamentals continue to support silver.

04:20 – 05:50 | Where else can investors turn?

Growing risks in stocks, bonds, debt, and paper currencies are strengthening the case for precious metals.

05:51 – 06:34 | Gold and silver protect wealth

Physical precious metals are presented as a way to preserve purchasing power through monetary uncertainty.

06:35 – 07:32 | Gold first, silver second

Gold remains the core holding, while silver offers greater upside for investors who can tolerate its volatility.