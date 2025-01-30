VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Masterman's avatar
John Masterman
Feb 4

Physical gold etf’s are ok aren’t they?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Egon von Greyerz
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture