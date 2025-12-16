POOR MAN’S GOLD ABOUT TO SHOCK THE WORLD

Today’s discussion is led by Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ, a firm specializing in long-term wealth preservation through physical precious metals.

With decades of experience navigating financial crises, currency debasement, and systemic risk, Egon von Greyerz is known for focusing not on speculation, but on preserving real purchasing power across generations.

In this presentation, he explains why silver, often referred to as the poor man’s gold because it is far cheaper than gold, is now facing a:

massive, multi-year global supply shortage.

He outlines why this structural deficit, combined with rising industrial and investment demand, could cause silver to move at least twice as fast as gold and potentially rise by multiples.

This is not a trading thesis. It is a discussion about real money, real shortages, and real risk in an increasingly unstable financial world.

Throughout history, money has not been defined by promises, but by scarcity.

Gold is often remembered as the ultimate form of money, yet for long periods, silver fulfilled the same role — from ancient civilizations to the Roman denarius.

Today, silver is quietly returning to that monetary function, not through speculation, but through a growing physical shortage and rising real demand that paper markets can no longer disguise.

Scarcity reveals truth

Key Insights:

00:00 – 00:17 | Silver as Money in History

Gold has been money for 5,000 years

Silver has also historically been money (e.g. Roman silver denarius )

Silver is often called “poor man’s gold” due to its lower price

00:17 – 00:40 | Structural Silver Shortage

Silver is too cheap today

There is a massive and persistent shortage

Silver production has been below demand for several years

Industrial + investment demand will eventually force a price reset

00:40 – 01:10 | Silver’s Historical Price Cycles

Silver reached ~$50 in 1980 , then collapsed below $10

Rose again to ~$50 in 2011 , then fell back near $10

Silver has shown extreme cyclical volatility

01:10 – 01:28 | Silver at $50 Again — Why This Time Is Different

Silver is back at $50 in 2025 for the third time

This time, it is unlikely to be pushed down again

Demand is now too strong

01:28 – 01:45 | Imminent Price Explosion

Silver is expected to catapult higher

Not incremental moves ($5–$10), but $10–$30+ moves

Timing uncertain, but imminent

01:45 – 01:58 | Real Demand, Not Speculation

This silver move is not speculative

Driven by real physical demand

Structural shortage remains unresolved

01:58 – 02:19 | Silver’s Role vs Gold

Gold remains the core wealth-preservation asset

Silver is now extremely interesting

A portion of precious metals should be allocated to silver

Allocation depends on individual risk tolerance

02:19 – 02:32 | Volatility Warning

Silver is not for widows and orphans

Price volatility has historically been extreme

In the next move, silver will move at least 2× faster than gold

02:32 – 02:43 | Allocation Guidance

Suggested allocation: 25–30% silver

Holding some silver helps investors sleep better at night

Move in silver is considered imminent

02:43 – 02:56 | Silver as Real Wealth

Silver represents real wealth , not speculation

Like gold, silver has always been money throughout history

Current conditions offer a rare accumulation opportunity

02:56 – 03:15 | Physical Ownership

Hold physical silver

Store it in a private vault

Keep it outside the banking system

Ensure direct access

03:15 – 03:32 | Jurisdiction Matters

EU seen as increasingly financially risky

Switzerland preferred over EU

Switzerland has long tradition of gold & silver storage and refining

03:32 – 03:46 | Preferred Storage Locations

Switzerland is a global gold & silver hub

Silver and gold should be stored in: Switzerland Singapore



03:46 – 04:03 | Metals at the Base of the Wealth Pyramid

Gold and silver belong at the bottom of the wealth pyramid

They are stable assets

Should not be traded

04:03 – 04:20 | Precious Metals as Insurance

Due to financial, economic, and geopolitical uncertainty

Precious metals now have greater significance

They function as insurance for individuals, families, and businesses

04:20 – 04:34 | Protecting Freedom & Wealth

Hold metals outside the financial system

Avoid jurisdictions that could restrict transfers or ownership

Physical ownership preserves optionality

04:34 – 04:43 | Long-Term Outlook