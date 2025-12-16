POOR MAN’S GOLD ABOUT TO SHOCK THE WORLD

Today’s discussion is led by Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ, a firm specializing in long-term wealth preservation through physical precious metals.
With decades of experience navigating financial crises, currency debasement, and systemic risk, Egon von Greyerz is known for focusing not on speculation, but on preserving real purchasing power across generations.
In this presentation, he explains why silver, often referred to as the poor man’s gold because it is far cheaper than gold, is now facing a:
massive, multi-year global supply shortage.
He outlines why this structural deficit, combined with rising industrial and investment demand, could cause silver to move at least twice as fast as gold and potentially rise by multiples.
This is not a trading thesis. It is a discussion about real money, real shortages, and real risk in an increasingly unstable financial world.
Throughout history, money has not been defined by promises, but by scarcity.
Gold is often remembered as the ultimate form of money, yet for long periods, silver fulfilled the same role — from ancient civilizations to the Roman denarius.
Today, silver is quietly returning to that monetary function, not through speculation, but through a growing physical shortage and rising real demand that paper markets can no longer disguise.
Key Insights:
00:00 – 00:17 | Silver as Money in History
Gold has been money for 5,000 years
Silver has also historically been money (e.g. Roman silver denarius)
Silver is often called “poor man’s gold” due to its lower price
00:17 – 00:40 | Structural Silver Shortage
Silver is too cheap today
There is a massive and persistent shortage
Silver production has been below demand for several years
Industrial + investment demand will eventually force a price reset
00:40 – 01:10 | Silver’s Historical Price Cycles
Silver reached ~$50 in 1980, then collapsed below $10
Rose again to ~$50 in 2011, then fell back near $10
Silver has shown extreme cyclical volatility
01:10 – 01:28 | Silver at $50 Again — Why This Time Is Different
Silver is back at $50 in 2025 for the third time
This time, it is unlikely to be pushed down again
Demand is now too strong
01:28 – 01:45 | Imminent Price Explosion
Silver is expected to catapult higher
Not incremental moves ($5–$10), but $10–$30+ moves
Timing uncertain, but imminent
01:45 – 01:58 | Real Demand, Not Speculation
This silver move is not speculative
Driven by real physical demand
Structural shortage remains unresolved
01:58 – 02:19 | Silver’s Role vs Gold
Gold remains the core wealth-preservation asset
Silver is now extremely interesting
A portion of precious metals should be allocated to silver
Allocation depends on individual risk tolerance
02:19 – 02:32 | Volatility Warning
Silver is not for widows and orphans
Price volatility has historically been extreme
In the next move, silver will move at least 2× faster than gold
02:32 – 02:43 | Allocation Guidance
Suggested allocation: 25–30% silver
Holding some silver helps investors sleep better at night
Move in silver is considered imminent
02:43 – 02:56 | Silver as Real Wealth
Silver represents real wealth, not speculation
Like gold, silver has always been money throughout history
Current conditions offer a rare accumulation opportunity
02:56 – 03:15 | Physical Ownership
Hold physical silver
Store it in a private vault
Keep it outside the banking system
Ensure direct access
03:15 – 03:32 | Jurisdiction Matters
EU seen as increasingly financially risky
Switzerland preferred over EU
Switzerland has long tradition of gold & silver storage and refining
03:32 – 03:46 | Preferred Storage Locations
Switzerland is a global gold & silver hub
Silver and gold should be stored in:
Switzerland
Singapore
03:46 – 04:03 | Metals at the Base of the Wealth Pyramid
Gold and silver belong at the bottom of the wealth pyramid
They are stable assets
Should not be traded
04:03 – 04:20 | Precious Metals as Insurance
Due to financial, economic, and geopolitical uncertainty
Precious metals now have greater significance
They function as insurance for individuals, families, and businesses
04:20 – 04:34 | Protecting Freedom & Wealth
Hold metals outside the financial system
Avoid jurisdictions that could restrict transfers or ownership
Physical ownership preserves optionality
04:34 – 04:43 | Long-Term Outlook
Gold and silver expected to rise by multiples in coming years
Best strategy: hold safely and patiently