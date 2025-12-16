VON GREYERZ (English)

POOR MAN’S GOLD ABOUT TO SHOCK THE WORLD

A historic shortage, explosive demand, and a metal set to move twice as fast as gold — silver’s rise by multiples is no longer speculation, it is inevitable
Dec 16, 2025

Today’s discussion is led by Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ, a firm specializing in long-term wealth preservation through physical precious metals.

With decades of experience navigating financial crises, currency debasement, and systemic risk, Egon von Greyerz is known for focusing not on speculation, but on preserving real purchasing power across generations.

In this presentation, he explains why silver, often referred to as the poor man’s gold because it is far cheaper than gold, is now facing a:

massive, multi-year global supply shortage.

He outlines why this structural deficit, combined with rising industrial and investment demand, could cause silver to move at least twice as fast as gold and potentially rise by multiples.

This is not a trading thesis. It is a discussion about real money, real shortages, and real risk in an increasingly unstable financial world.

Throughout history, money has not been defined by promises, but by scarcity.

Gold is often remembered as the ultimate form of money, yet for long periods, silver fulfilled the same role — from ancient civilizations to the Roman denarius.

Today, silver is quietly returning to that monetary function, not through speculation, but through a growing physical shortage and rising real demand that paper markets can no longer disguise.

Scarcity reveals truth

Key Insights:

00:00 – 00:17 | Silver as Money in History

  • Gold has been money for 5,000 years

  • Silver has also historically been money (e.g. Roman silver denarius)

  • Silver is often called “poor man’s gold” due to its lower price

00:17 – 00:40 | Structural Silver Shortage

  • Silver is too cheap today

  • There is a massive and persistent shortage

  • Silver production has been below demand for several years

  • Industrial + investment demand will eventually force a price reset

00:40 – 01:10 | Silver’s Historical Price Cycles

  • Silver reached ~$50 in 1980, then collapsed below $10

  • Rose again to ~$50 in 2011, then fell back near $10

  • Silver has shown extreme cyclical volatility

01:10 – 01:28 | Silver at $50 Again — Why This Time Is Different

  • Silver is back at $50 in 2025 for the third time

  • This time, it is unlikely to be pushed down again

  • Demand is now too strong

01:28 – 01:45 | Imminent Price Explosion

  • Silver is expected to catapult higher

  • Not incremental moves ($5–$10), but $10–$30+ moves

  • Timing uncertain, but imminent

01:45 – 01:58 | Real Demand, Not Speculation

  • This silver move is not speculative

  • Driven by real physical demand

  • Structural shortage remains unresolved

01:58 – 02:19 | Silver’s Role vs Gold

  • Gold remains the core wealth-preservation asset

  • Silver is now extremely interesting

  • A portion of precious metals should be allocated to silver

  • Allocation depends on individual risk tolerance

02:19 – 02:32 | Volatility Warning

  • Silver is not for widows and orphans

  • Price volatility has historically been extreme

  • In the next move, silver will move at least 2× faster than gold

02:32 – 02:43 | Allocation Guidance

  • Suggested allocation: 25–30% silver

  • Holding some silver helps investors sleep better at night

  • Move in silver is considered imminent

02:43 – 02:56 | Silver as Real Wealth

  • Silver represents real wealth, not speculation

  • Like gold, silver has always been money throughout history

  • Current conditions offer a rare accumulation opportunity

02:56 – 03:15 | Physical Ownership

  • Hold physical silver

  • Store it in a private vault

  • Keep it outside the banking system

  • Ensure direct access

03:15 – 03:32 | Jurisdiction Matters

  • EU seen as increasingly financially risky

  • Switzerland preferred over EU

  • Switzerland has long tradition of gold & silver storage and refining

03:32 – 03:46 | Preferred Storage Locations

  • Switzerland is a global gold & silver hub

  • Silver and gold should be stored in:

    • Switzerland

    • Singapore

03:46 – 04:03 | Metals at the Base of the Wealth Pyramid

  • Gold and silver belong at the bottom of the wealth pyramid

  • They are stable assets

  • Should not be traded

04:03 – 04:20 | Precious Metals as Insurance

  • Due to financial, economic, and geopolitical uncertainty

  • Precious metals now have greater significance

  • They function as insurance for individuals, families, and businesses

04:20 – 04:34 | Protecting Freedom & Wealth

  • Hold metals outside the financial system

  • Avoid jurisdictions that could restrict transfers or ownership

  • Physical ownership preserves optionality

04:34 – 04:43 | Long-Term Outlook

  • Gold and silver expected to rise by multiples in coming years

  • Best strategy: hold safely and patiently

