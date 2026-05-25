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The Vertical Dispatch's avatar
The Vertical Dispatch
16h

https://substack.com/@theverticaldispatch/note/c-264882927?r=1pgr4n&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Matthew T Hoare's avatar
Matthew T Hoare
20h

The risk of mass financial collapse is very real but it is not caused by government debt, it is due to non-government debt, just as was the case in 2008.

It is a basic accounting identity that a deficit of the government sector equates to a surplus in the non-government sector:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sectoral_balances

A government using a fiat currency can always meet any debt obligations denominated in it's own currency. All episodes of hyperinflation in the past have been caused by governments borrowing in foreign currencies. Japan has been controlling their yield curve successfully for many years now, with many traders losing their shirts betting against the Bank of Japan.

More on the nonsense of "bond vigilantes" here:

https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Government-bonds-final.pdf

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