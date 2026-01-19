VON GREYERZ (English)

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Brilliant breakdown on how petrodollar mechanics actually tie energy flows to sovereign solvancy. I remember trading through 2008 when crude spiked while portfolios tanked, and that oil/gold stability chart makes so much sense now. The coordination dilemna OPEC faces is understated: they're quietly stacking gold because it doesn't trigger the same blowback as openly ditching dollar settlements, which explains why central bank buying tripled post-2022.

