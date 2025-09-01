VON GREYERZ (English)

John Gawron
11h

Good article, allot of threads kept woven together.

I don't understand Ai completely, but here is my take. I see it as a technology that is deflationary in the sectors as such mentioned above. It will reduce the labor input cost to producing a product, service, or even emotional support. Ha..ha..ha

However, ceteris Paribas, how much commodities, energies, and infrastructure will be needed to maintain the artifice of AI. A deflationary force in labor compels a large demand in commodities to realizes this.

In a world where 135 countries are considered 3rd world, or emerging markets...euphemistically. The competition for energy and commodities cannot suffice this demand unless we have a reprising or an optimization of resources and expenditure.

In conclusion, the markets value is marred by the amount of credit circulating in it. This pool will be drained my multiple needles.

1.) Bond holders and higher yields.

A. De -dollarization by foreign holders

B. US ability to sustain interests payments.

Solution an investment better than bonds will eminently and inevitably be GOLD!

