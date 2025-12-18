IS IT TOO LATE FOR GOLD?

Every major monetary shift begins with doubt.
Gold has already risen sharply, yet ownership remains historically low. The question is not whether gold has gone too far — but whether the real move has even begun.
KEY INSIGHTS
01:32 – 01:48 | “Is It Too Late?” — The Gold Wagon
The question “Is it too late?” mirrors past psychological barriers.
Despite the rise so far, the major phase of the gold move has not yet begun.
01:48 – 02:12 | Gold Is Still Underowned
Gold represents only ~0.5% of global financial assets.
Ownership levels remain extremely low by historical standards.
02:12 – 02:38 | Central Banks Shift to Gold
Central banks — especially in Eastern and Southern regions — are rapidly increasing gold reserves.
Trust in the US dollar declined sharply after the confiscation of Russian assets.
02:38 – 02:55 | BRICS and Structural Demand
BRICS nations continue accumulating gold steadily.
This creates persistent, long-term demand, not short-term speculation.
02:55 – 03:11 | Institutional Validation
Morgan Stanley recently recommended 20% allocation to physical gold.
Such a recommendation is unprecedented among major investment banks.
03:11 – 03:28 | Supply Constraints
Global gold mine production is limited to ~3,000 tonnes per year.
There is no realistic way to meet the coming demand without higher prices.
03:28 – 03:42 | Higher Prices Are the Only Solution
The imbalance between demand and supply can only be resolved by price.
This explains gold’s rise from $300 to $4,000 — and beyond.
03:42 – 03:55 | Gold to Rise by Multiples
Gold is expected to rise by multiples from current levels.
Waiting for a major correction risks missing the move entirely.
03:55 – 04:08 | Corrections Will Be Shallow
Minor pullbacks are normal but not significant.
The next sustained move is expected to remain strong for some time.
04:08 – 04:28 | Physical Gold Only
Investors are advised to buy physical gold, not ETFs or paper gold.
Gold should be stored outside the banking system, with direct access.
04:28 – 04:28+ | Protection Against Paper Money Collapse
Physical gold offers protection against the total destruction of paper currencies.
The goal is wealth preservation, not speculation.