INVESTING FOR POSSIBLE WAR

Simon Hunt and Egon von Greyerz argue that we are nearing the end of a long monetary cycle. Decades of debt, money printing, and manipulated inflation data have weakened the global financial system, leaving fiat currencies close to collapse.

They see the world shifting from U.S. unipolar dominance to a multipolar order led by Russia, China, and India. This realignment, combined with flashpoints like Iran–Israel, Ukraine, and tensions in Europe, points to rising geopolitical risk. As Hunt puts it:

“The message from the SCO meetings was clear: talk is yesterday, action is for the future.”

At home, both expect civil unrest, fragile banks, and capital controls. Von Greyerz is blunt:

“Being in the banking system, in my view, is a major risk.”

Meanwhile, inflation and food prices are set to soar, making everyday security as important as portfolio strategy.

Their answer is clear: wealth protection through physical gold and silver:

“There’s only one asset that has survived throughout history and maintained its value — nature’s money, which is gold”

says von Greyerz.

Looking ahead, Hunt places the likely collapse of Western systems around 2028. Von Greyerz stresses that timing is secondary: “Protection is more important than forecasting the timing.”

HUNT & VON GREYRZ: A conversation on capital controls, China’s rise, and protecting wealth.

Key Insights