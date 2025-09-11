INVESTING FOR POSSIBLE WAR

and Egon von Greyerz argue that we are nearing the end of a long monetary cycle. Decades of debt, money printing, and manipulated inflation data have weakened the global financial system, leaving fiat currencies close to collapse.
They see the world shifting from U.S. unipolar dominance to a multipolar order led by Russia, China, and India. This realignment, combined with flashpoints like Iran–Israel, Ukraine, and tensions in Europe, points to rising geopolitical risk. As Hunt puts it:
“The message from the SCO meetings was clear: talk is yesterday, action is for the future.”
At home, both expect civil unrest, fragile banks, and capital controls. Von Greyerz is blunt:
“Being in the banking system, in my view, is a major risk.”
Meanwhile, inflation and food prices are set to soar, making everyday security as important as portfolio strategy.
Their answer is clear: wealth protection through physical gold and silver:
“There’s only one asset that has survived throughout history and maintained its value — nature’s money, which is gold”
says von Greyerz.
Looking ahead, Hunt places the likely collapse of Western systems around 2028. Von Greyerz stresses that timing is secondary: “Protection is more important than forecasting the timing.”
Key Insights
00:00 — Welcome & framing: Risk, cycles, and protection.
01:20 — End of monetary era: System collapse expected; gold held since early 2000s.
01:53 — Biggest risk: Shift from U.S.-led unilateral dominance to multipolar order (Russia–China–India).
03:57 — Middle East flashpoint: High risk of Iran–Israel/US conflict; Russia & China backing Iran.
05:11 — Ukraine & Europe: Russia pressing gains; EU leaders “delusional,” NATO gear destroyed.
08:16 — Capital flight: Controls looming in Europe/U.S.; funds moving to Switzerland and gold.
10:33 — Inflation & food: Hormuz vulnerability; food imports at risk; real inflation much higher.
14:23 — Metals as protection: Gold and silver as enduring money; best way to preserve wealth.
16:01 — Black swans: Civil unrest, fragile banks, lawlessness in West.
21:59 — Endgame options: U.S. either accepts multipolarity or faces war; collapse ~2028.
24:15 — Closing: Agreement to revisit as crises develop.