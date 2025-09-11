VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
7

INVESTING FOR POSSIBLE WAR

HUNT & VON GREYRZ: A conversation on capital controls, China’s rise, and protecting wealth.
Egon von Greyerz's avatar
Simon Hunt's avatar
Egon von Greyerz
and
Simon Hunt
Sep 11, 2025
2
7
Share
Transcript

Simon Hunt
and Egon von Greyerz argue that we are nearing the end of a long monetary cycle. Decades of debt, money printing, and manipulated inflation data have weakened the global financial system, leaving fiat currencies close to collapse.

They see the world shifting from U.S. unipolar dominance to a multipolar order led by Russia, China, and India. This realignment, combined with flashpoints like Iran–Israel, Ukraine, and tensions in Europe, points to rising geopolitical risk. As Hunt puts it:

“The message from the SCO meetings was clear: talk is yesterday, action is for the future.”

At home, both expect civil unrest, fragile banks, and capital controls. Von Greyerz is blunt:

“Being in the banking system, in my view, is a major risk.”

Meanwhile, inflation and food prices are set to soar, making everyday security as important as portfolio strategy.

Their answer is clear: wealth protection through physical gold and silver:

“There’s only one asset that has survived throughout history and maintained its value — nature’s money, which is gold”

says von Greyerz.

Looking ahead, Hunt places the likely collapse of Western systems around 2028. Von Greyerz stresses that timing is secondary: “Protection is more important than forecasting the timing.”

HUNT & VON GREYRZ: A conversation on capital controls, China’s rise, and protecting wealth.

Key Insights

  • 00:00 — Welcome & framing: Risk, cycles, and protection.

  • 01:20 — End of monetary era: System collapse expected; gold held since early 2000s.

  • 01:53 — Biggest risk: Shift from U.S.-led unilateral dominance to multipolar order (Russia–China–India).

  • 03:57 — Middle East flashpoint: High risk of Iran–Israel/US conflict; Russia & China backing Iran.

  • 05:11 — Ukraine & Europe: Russia pressing gains; EU leaders “delusional,” NATO gear destroyed.

  • 08:16 — Capital flight: Controls looming in Europe/U.S.; funds moving to Switzerland and gold.

  • 10:33 — Inflation & food: Hormuz vulnerability; food imports at risk; real inflation much higher.

  • 14:23 — Metals as protection: Gold and silver as enduring money; best way to preserve wealth.

  • 16:01 — Black swans: Civil unrest, fragile banks, lawlessness in West.

  • 21:59 — Endgame options: U.S. either accepts multipolarity or faces war; collapse ~2028.

  • 24:15 — Closing: Agreement to revisit as crises develop.

WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

Egon von Greyerz
·
Mar 28
WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture