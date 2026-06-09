VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arabella's avatar
Arabella
1h

"You can't eat gold." No, but you can swallow a tiny bit and it will come out the other end exactly the same as it went in, which is more than you can say for paper money.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark's avatar
Mark
8m

People have Alzheimer. Just six weeks ago:

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!k6Ff!,w_1456,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F615f50f1-7eb5-46bb-a24e-e70f797b3358_1280x720.jpeg

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 VON GREYERZ AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture