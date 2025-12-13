HAS CHINA CORNERED THE GOLD MARKET?

In this Gold Sessions interview, Jonny Haycock of VON GREYERZ speaks with economist and long-time precious-metals analyst Alasdair Macleod about three forces quietly reshaping the global financial system:

The tightening physical silver market, China’s long-running gold accumulation strategy, and the growing fragility of sovereign bond markets.

Macleod explains why recent backwardation in silver is not a technical curiosity but a warning sign of physical scarcity and strained liquidity beneath the paper market.

He outlines how industrial demand, ETF structures, leasing, and delivery mechanics are masking, rather than resolving, a deepening imbalance between supply and demand.

China and the Gold Endgame, from Silent Accumulation to Monetary Power

The conversation then turns to China, where Macleod presents a compelling case that official gold statistics dramatically understate the country’s true holdings. Drawing on capital flows, mining policy, Shanghai Gold Exchange withdrawals, and decades of silent accumulation, he argues that China may already control a far larger share of above-ground gold than is widely acknowledged, with profound implications for the future of the dollar-based monetary system.

Finally, Macleod assesses the bond market risks facing the US, UK, and Europe, explaining why rising yields, not central bank policy, will ultimately expose the limits of debt-driven finance and mark the late stage of the fiat currency era.

This is a wide-ranging discussion on monetary power, physical scarcity, and the structural shifts investors ignore at their peril.

00:00 – 00:40 | Introduction and Agenda

Three themes: silver stress, China’s gold strategy, and bond market risk

Each reflects tension between paper markets and physical reality

Sets the case for a broader monetary transition

01:40 – 04:00 | Silver Backwardation and Physical Shortages

Spot prices above futures signal tight physical supply

Delivery demand, not speculation, is driving dislocations

Backwardation warns of real market stress

04:00 – 06:40 | Leasing, ETFs, and Deferred Risk

Bullion banks rely on leasing and ETF redemptions for metal

Lease rates spiked, showing desperation for supply

These tools delay the problem rather than resolve it

06:40 – 09:10 | Industrial Demand and China’s Role in Silver

Industrial use continues rising, especially solar and defense

China’s mining dominance raises export restriction risk

Most above-ground silver is already committed

09:10 – 11:20 | ETFs, India, and the Paper–Physical Divide

Around 80% of London silver is ETF-owned

Indian silver ETFs suspended due to lack of metal

Paper liquidity masks physical scarcity

11:20 – 12:40 | Gold’s Bull Market and Silver’s Catch-Up

Gold remains in a structural bull market

Investors turn to silver as a lower-cost alternative

The gold–silver ratio implies silver is undervalued

12:40 – 15:20 | China’s Long-Term Gold Accumulation

State control over gold and FX enabled covert accumulation

Capital inflows were quietly converted into gold

Gold never lost monetary relevance in China

15:20 – 17:40 | Shanghai Gold Exchange and One-Way Flows

Public gold ownership allowed after strategic stockpiling

Gold entering China rarely leaves

Domestic vaulting locks supply away from global markets

17:40 – 20:10 | Scale of China’s Gold Holdings

Public and private holdings likely dwarf official figures

State, military, and household gold all matter

China may control a major share of global above-ground gold

20:10 – 22:40 | Bond Market Risk Signals

Rising yields reflect growing default and currency risk

Debt and credit expansion mirror late-1920s conditions

Central banks cannot fully control bond markets

22:40 – 25:10 | Fiat Currency Endgame