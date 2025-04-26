Greyerz – This Market Will Soon Be Unleashed And It Will Dramatically Outperform The Historic Surge In Gold

"Gold is not rising because of speculation — it’s being permanently revalued as the only true money left standing, while fiat currencies and paper assets collapse in the greatest wealth shift in history."

Today, King World News is honored to share an extraordinary interview with the legendary Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ AG. As global financial markets experience major turmoil, Egon discusses why gold is undergoing a permanent revaluation, the irreversible destruction of fiat currencies, and the historic wealth shift now underway. He also addresses misconceptions about gold being in a bubble, outlines the looming internal conflicts in major nations, and explains why gold and silver remain critically undervalued despite their massive moves higher. For anyone concerned about protecting their wealth during the turbulent times ahead, this is a must-listen conversation.

00:00 – 00:06 | Introduction

Eric King introduces legendary guest Egon von Greyerz and highlights his accurate big-picture calls on the global economy, particularly regarding the Dow/Gold ratio.

00:06 – 01:10 | Egon’s Big Picture Thesis

Eric recaps Egon's prediction that the Dow/Gold ratio would collapse, and that gold would dramatically outperform stocks. The setup for the deeper discussion.

01:10 – 03:00 | How History Repeats and the End of Monetary Eras

Egon explains why understanding history is crucial, quoting Churchill, and noting that every fiat currency has eventually gone to zero.

03:00 – 05:15 | The Permanent Revaluation of Gold

Gold is not rising because of speculation, but because it’s being permanently revalued as the world’s only enduring form of money, now officially recognized as a Tier 1 asset under Basel III.

05:15 – 07:10 | Central Banks, Debt Collapse, and Inflation Frenzy

Discussion on how central banks are accelerating money printing, fueling inflation, and why gold will thrive while fiat currencies and paper assets collapse.

07:10 – 09:00 | The Global Shift to Gold by BRICS and Central Banks

Egon explains the major trend of emerging economies and central banks moving away from the U.S. dollar and toward gold as a reserve asset.

09:00 – 11:00 | Dow/Gold Ratio and the Collapse of Fiat Value

Egon projects the Dow/Gold ratio could fall to 1:1 or lower, and stresses that measuring gold in worthless fiat is becoming meaningless.

11:00 – 14:00 | Gold Bubble Nonsense Debunked

Eric and Egon tackle a recent report claiming gold is in a bubble, arguing that comparisons to 1980 are irrelevant and show a fundamental misunderstanding of history.

14:00 – 16:00 | Realities of Currency Collapse and Misleading Comparisons

Continuation of debunking gold bubble fears; gold is simply maintaining purchasing power while currencies collapse.

16:00 – 17:30 | Internal Civil Strife vs. Global War Risk

Egon suggests that civil unrest within countries due to economic collapse and immigration issues is a much bigger risk than global war.

17:30 – 20:00 | Big Money Moving into Gold

Exploration of how sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and eventually the public will drive the next major phase of the gold bull market.

20:00 – 22:30 | Gold Demand Will Outstrip Supply

Due to limited annual production and growing demand, the price of gold must rise significantly to balance the market.

22:30 – 24:30 | Why Gold Was as Cheap at $1,700 as It Was at $300

Egon recounts recommending gold at $300, and explains why gold at $1,700 was similarly undervalued relative to global debt and fiat destruction.

24:30 – 27:00 | Gold, Silver, and the Long-Term View

Egon urges people to focus on the long-term, ignore short-term price corrections, and explains why silver could outperform gold during the coming mania.

27:00 – 29:00 | Protect Yourself Now: Gold and Silver for Everyone

Practical advice: you don’t have to be rich — buy some physical gold and silver today to protect yourself from the collapse of fiat money.

29:00 – End | How to Work with Von Greyerz

Information on how individuals, both high-net-worth and everyday savers, can work with Von Greyerz to secure their precious metals safely in Switzerland.